Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Mahavastu Tips: These minor vastu changes can help you make right connections

Making the right connections for personal and professional growth is very important and here's how Vastu can play a role.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Mahavastu Tips: These minor vastu changes can help you make right connections
Mahavastu Tips 2023| Photo: Pixabay

Introverts often find it difficult to make connections and be friendly with people. This may become a huge roadblock to personal or professional growth. There are many who even after trying very hard are unable to establish the right relationships and make strong bonds. There are various factors that play an important role behind this, and one can be vastu. 

Out of the 16 zones of MahaVastu, East zone is associated with social connectivity. If this zone is disturbed due to any reason then you don’t get the right people in your life.

For those who are suffering from a similar situation, Mahavastu expert Acharya Shivani Gupta suggests ways to fix your vastu to be able to bond with people and make connections that can lead to personal and professional growth. 

Tips to balance the East zone to improve social connectivity: 

  • Avoid a toilet seat or a dustbin here
  • Avoid yellows or greys colour here
  • Avoid placement of too many metal or circular decorative pieces 
  • Avoid creating a storeroom here
  • Make sure that the zonal strength should be balanced which means it should not be too increased or too decreased compared to other zones
  • Add plants with broad green leaves in this zone
  • You can also add any painting which represents social bonding to help you connect with right kind of people.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Direct link, how to download, and other important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.