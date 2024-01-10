Lakshadweep: How to reach, entry permits, flights and more for Indian citizens

Despite being India's smallest Union Territory, Lakshadweep is a heaven for people from all over the world. With its 36 beautiful islands, aquatic beaches and greenery, it is a must-visit place in India.

Despite being India's smallest Union Territory, Lakshadweep is a heaven for people from all over the world. With its 36 beautiful islands, aquatic beaches and greenery, it is a must-visit place in India. After the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lot of people are going to Lakshadweep to take in the stunning natural surroundings. But there are a few things that people should keep in mind before visiting Lakshadweep.

For those who are not aware, non-residents will need a special permit to visit their dream destination. So, we will tell you everything about Lakshadweep.

How can you get the permit?

People who don’t live there must obtain a permit issued by the competent authority to visit your dream location, paradise Lakshadweep.

To apply for the permit, you need to go to the e-permit portal: https://epermit.utl.gov.in/pages/signup Select Lakshadweep, fill in all the necessary information, submit the documents and wait for approximately 15 days to be approved by the authorities.

There is also an offline way to obtain a permit for Lakshadweep; you just need to print the application from the Lakshadweep Administration website, or you can also collect it from the district's collector office in Kavaratti. Then just fill out the form and attach the required documents, like an Aadhar card copy, a photo, travel proof, and hotel booking proof, and submit it to the collector’s office.

There are flights that provide direct tickets to Lakshadweep from a few Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi. Thus, choose your mode of transportation wisely. There are many different places to stay in Lakshadweep, from government beach huts to eco-friendly cottages and in certain areas, private resorts.