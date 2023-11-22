Headlines

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st T20I

Know Disha Parmar's secrets to postpartum weight loss, fitness plan

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st T20I

Know Disha Parmar's secrets to postpartum weight loss, fitness plan

Disha's commitment speaks volumes about the importance of a holistic approach to postpartum health.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Disha Parmar, the celebrated actress, recently welcomed her baby girl, drawing considerable attention not just for the new addition but also for her rapid return to her pre-pregnancy physique. Following her delivery on September 20, Disha surprised many by openly sharing her postpartum weight loss journey and transformation on social media.

Within a few short weeks, by October 8, Disha had visibly progressed remarkably close to her former self. Her documented journey on Instagram, alongside her husband Rahul Vaidya, chronicled her transition from pregnancy to achieving impressive postpartum fitness. This garnered significant attention and admiration across various online platforms.

Known for her role in "Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2" alongside Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar has not only earned praise for her acting but also for her dedication to swiftly regaining fitness after childbirth.

Central to Disha's postpartum journey is her dedicated fitness routine. Incorporating jogging, walking, and Pilates, she has tailored her exercise regimen. Coupled with this is her carefully crafted diet, focusing on homemade, nutrient-rich meals packed with protein while steering clear of high sodium and saturated fats. Her commitment to a balanced, low-carb diet underscores her belief in the role of nutrition in postnatal recovery and achieving fitness goals.

Disha's commitment speaks volumes about the importance of a holistic approach to postpartum health. Her willingness to openly share her journey resonates with many women navigating similar paths, offering valuable insights into balanced nutrition, customized workouts, and the dedication needed for postpartum fitness goals.

