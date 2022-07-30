International Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp greetings to share with your friends

File photo

Friendship is the most cherished part of our life. Whether you are sad, happy, angry, you just need a friend to share your emotions. International Friendship Day is commemorated on July 30 every year. Many countries, including Bangladesh, Malaysia, India and the United Arab Emirates and the United States celebrate Friendship Day on every first Sunday in the month of August.

Having a friend is a blessing as they are always there to help you in need and become like family. Although your best buds should be appreciated everyday, on Friendship Day you can tell you friends how important they are to you and bring a smile to their faces.

The first Sunday in the month of August brings happiness and warmth as Friendship Day 2022.

Here are some quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages that you can send to your friends when you wish them on this day.

1. You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job

2. Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art… It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival.

3. The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.

4. Your friendship is a special gift generously given…happily accepted and deeply appreciated.

5. Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.

6. Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.

7. I won’t promise to be ur friend forever, coz I won’t live that long. But let me be ur friend as long as I live

8. It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day.

9. Best friends are like stars… You don’t always see them but you know they are always there. Happy Friendship Day!

10. ‘The greatest gift is not found in a store nor under a tree, but in the hearts of true friends.’