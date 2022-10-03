Happy Maha Navami 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day

Messages and WhatsApp wishes to share

Tomorrow is the 9th day of the ongoing festival Navratri (Maha Navami). On the 9th day of Navratri, we celebrate the 9th avatar of Goddess Durga, Goddess Siddhidhatri.

Durga puja is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and positivity over negativity. Maha Navami is the final of Navratri. This form of Goddess Durga signifies perfection.

Navratri 2022: Easy recipe of sooji ka halwa for Maha Navami bhog

​Here are some messages and WhatsApp wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.