Happy Maha Navami 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day

Tomorrow is the 9th day of the ongoing festival Navratri (Maha Navami). On the 9th day of Navratri, we celebrate the 9th avatar of Goddess Durga, Goddess Siddhidhatri.
Durga puja is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and positivity over negativity. Maha Navami is the final of Navratri. This form of Goddess Durga signifies perfection.
Here are some messages and WhatsApp wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.
- May the Goddess give you power and strength to take on life’s battles with ease. Happy Navami!
- On this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success. Happy Maha Navami!
- Thank you Maa Durga for blessing us with the strength to perform fasts and pooja throughout Navratri. Happy Maha Navami to all.
- Let all your wishes come true with Maa Durga’s blessings. Happy Navami.
- Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami!
- May Goddess Durga is always there to give you power and strength in life and hope you fight all challenges with greatness and good luck. Blessed Happy Mahanavami to you.
- May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavors. Warm wishes of Maha Navami to all!
- Let the Goddess step into your house, take a bath with happiness, let the troubles steal your eyes, wish you great Maha Navami.
- Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami. Have a Blessed Maha Navami.
- On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, My greetings to you and your family, Happiness and betterment at all levels, For today and all time to come, Success at the end of all your pursuits, In the most truthful way.