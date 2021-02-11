Happy Hug Day 2021: Love-filled messages, quotes, wishes to send to your beloved

Headlines

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Rajasthan Polls 2023: BJP issues first list, 7 MPs among 41 candidates; check all names here

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Arthritis: 8 foods that cause joint pain

Countries that hosted ODI World Cups and won

Israel-Hamas war: Which countries supporting whom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Happy Hug Day 2021: Love-filled messages, quotes, wishes to send to your beloved

Take inspiration from our post and make your Hug Day a lot more special this year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 04:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hug Day, which is celebrated on February 12 every year, is the sixth day of Valentines' week. A hug is the most comforting gift you can give to your partner. Hugging your partner can make you feel warm, safe and secure. And so, this expression requires a special day like Hug Day to signify intimacy between partners. Engulf your beloved in a warm embrace and feel their lovable energy transcending into you. This is one of the most natural forms of showering your partner with love.

A comfortable hug is worth a thousand words. On the sixth day of valentine's week, go ahead and give your partner a tender and comfortable hug.

Take inspiration from our post and make your Hug Day a lot more special:

1. Happy Hug Day, I wanna hug you tight and say that you will always be mine. I love you more than anyone else.

2. I’ll keep hugging you all through my life. Yes, even when you will become my wife. Happy Hug Day!

3. The thought of having you in my arms or hugging you gives me goosebumps and trust me that’s the most amazing feeling. Happy hug day my Love!

4.My arms are open to hug you close to my heart. Happy Hug Day, honey!

5. All I want is to cuddle you, kiss you, and hug you... Miss you a lot!.. Happy Hug Day baby!

6. A very happy and special Hug Day to my love. Holding you in my arms is the best feeling that cannot be put in words!

7. Hug me when I am there, Miss me when I am not Happy Hug Day, love!

8. Can I Keep You Forever? You are my present & my future that I never want to lose. Happy Hug Day My Beloved!

9. I wish I could have you in my arms every day. Sending warm hugs to you. Happy Hug Day Partner!

10. No matter how bad my day is, your hug makes everything feel so good. Happy hug day My love.

11. I love you not for what you are, but for what you make me when I am with you. Happy Hug Day Sweetheart!

12. Before Valentine’s day, I want to put my arm around you and share a hug because it brings us closer. Happy Hug Day!

13. Wish I could hug you tight and shower you with my kisses every day. Happy hug day, my love!

14. No matter what, we are going to stay together always and forever.

15. Hugging you is the best part of the day! Happy Hug Day Dear.

16. Love me, kiss me, and wrap me in your charming hugs because they make my day. Happy Hug Day.

17.  Let Me Live And Die In Your Arms.Just Like This, Let Me Continue To Love You. Let Me Live And Die In Your Arms. Happy Hug day!

18. “Sometimes a hug is all you need.
Happy Hug Day!”

19. “Thank you for standing by my side when times were hard, thank you for making me laugh when I didn’t even want to smile.
Happy Hug Day!”

20. Your hug is more important to me than anything else in this world. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day folks! Spread the love!

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple Watch SE 2 available at Rs 5,499 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock surpasses Jacques Kallis to achieve massive feat during SA vs SL clash

'Stole my style': Zeenat Aman reacts after Janhvi Kapoor recreates her popular look, Jackie Shroff says 'show these...'

Meet IAS officer who stayed away from her child to prepare for UPSC, failed 1st attempt by 1 mark, secured AIR...

Delhi university news: Ceiling of St Stephen's college hall collapses, falls on students

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE