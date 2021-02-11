Happy Hug Day 2021: Love-filled messages, quotes, wishes to send to your beloved

Take inspiration from our post and make your Hug Day a lot more special this year.

Hug Day, which is celebrated on February 12 every year, is the sixth day of Valentines' week. A hug is the most comforting gift you can give to your partner. Hugging your partner can make you feel warm, safe and secure. And so, this expression requires a special day like Hug Day to signify intimacy between partners. Engulf your beloved in a warm embrace and feel their lovable energy transcending into you. This is one of the most natural forms of showering your partner with love.

A comfortable hug is worth a thousand words. On the sixth day of valentine's week, go ahead and give your partner a tender and comfortable hug.

Take inspiration from our post and make your Hug Day a lot more special:

1. Happy Hug Day, I wanna hug you tight and say that you will always be mine. I love you more than anyone else.

2. I’ll keep hugging you all through my life. Yes, even when you will become my wife. Happy Hug Day!

3. The thought of having you in my arms or hugging you gives me goosebumps and trust me that’s the most amazing feeling. Happy hug day my Love!

4.My arms are open to hug you close to my heart. Happy Hug Day, honey!

5. All I want is to cuddle you, kiss you, and hug you... Miss you a lot!.. Happy Hug Day baby!

6. A very happy and special Hug Day to my love. Holding you in my arms is the best feeling that cannot be put in words!

7. Hug me when I am there, Miss me when I am not Happy Hug Day, love!

8. Can I Keep You Forever? You are my present & my future that I never want to lose. Happy Hug Day My Beloved!

9. I wish I could have you in my arms every day. Sending warm hugs to you. Happy Hug Day Partner!

10. No matter how bad my day is, your hug makes everything feel so good. Happy hug day My love.

11. I love you not for what you are, but for what you make me when I am with you. Happy Hug Day Sweetheart!

12. Before Valentine’s day, I want to put my arm around you and share a hug because it brings us closer. Happy Hug Day!

13. Wish I could hug you tight and shower you with my kisses every day. Happy hug day, my love!

14. No matter what, we are going to stay together always and forever.

15. Hugging you is the best part of the day! Happy Hug Day Dear.

16. Love me, kiss me, and wrap me in your charming hugs because they make my day. Happy Hug Day.

17. Let Me Live And Die In Your Arms.Just Like This, Let Me Continue To Love You. Let Me Live And Die In Your Arms. Happy Hug day!

18. “Sometimes a hug is all you need.

Happy Hug Day!”

19. “Thank you for standing by my side when times were hard, thank you for making me laugh when I didn’t even want to smile.

Happy Hug Day!”

20. Your hug is more important to me than anything else in this world. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day folks! Spread the love!