1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to 'kill more Sikhs', burn gurudwara

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria gets 2-years jail for assaulting staff in 2011

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

In India, Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday in August, which means that in 2023, it will be celebrated on August 6.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

Welcome to a day of celebration, joy, and appreciation! Friendship Day is a special occasion that brings people together to cherish the invaluable bond of friendship that enriches our lives. On this auspicious day, friends from all walks of life gather to honor the essence of true companionship and express gratitude for the friends who have stood by them through thick and thin.

Friendship Day: Date

In India, Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday in August, which means that in 2023, it will be celebrated on August 6. This date is also observed as Friendship Day in several other countries, including Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia, and the US.

Friendship Day: History

The history of Friendship Day dates back to 1958 when Joce Hall, the owner of Hallmark Cards, proposed the idea of celebrating Friendship Day in Paraguay. In 2011, the United Nations declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, although different countries celebrate it on various dates.

Friendship Day: Significance

Friendship Day serves as a reminder to show gratitude to our friends for their presence in our lives and for everything they have done for us. It encourages us not to take these precious bonds for granted, as friends are truly irreplaceable. They offer support, lend a helping hand, and create lasting memories with us.

Friendship Day: Celebrtaion

People celebrate Friendship Day by surprising their friends with meaningful gifts, spending quality time together, and engaging in enjoyable activities. Trips, dinners, hobby classes, and more can be great ways to commemorate this special day with your friends.

Also read: Friendship Day 2023: 5 amazing activities to do in Delhi NCR with your best friends

 

