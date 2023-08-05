Friendship Day 2023: 5 amazing activities to do in Delhi NCR with your best friends

In this article, we'll explore five playful places in Delhi NCR that are perfect for celebrating Friendship Day.

Friendship Day is an occasion to cherish and celebrate the bond of friendship that brings joy, laughter, and support to our lives. If you're in Delhi NCR and looking for playful and fun-filled ways to celebrate this special day with your friends, you're in for a treat! The region offers a plethora of exciting places where you can create lasting memories with your pals. In this article, we'll explore five playful places in Delhi NCR that are perfect for celebrating Friendship Day.

Moti Bagh - Conquer New Heights Together at IMF!

Tired of the usual Friendship Day celebrations? Take your friends on an exhilarating journey to the Indian Mountaineering Foundation in Delhi! Known for its thrilling activities, the sport climbing wall at IMF is a must-visit. Challenge each other to scale new heights and create unforgettable memories. It's one of the most exciting places to bond and have fun in Delhi during this special day dedicated to friendship.

Kalindi Kunj - Soar High with Your Besties on Delhi Eye!

Looking for a fantastic way to celebrate Friendship Day? Head to Kalindi Kunj and experience the excitement of Delhi Eye, the giant Ferris wheel. Share laughs and screams as you ride together to the top, taking in breathtaking views of the city. Enjoy the thrilling rides and water games at Entertainment City or Splash Water Park, making this Friendship Day an unforgettable adventure!

Book Cafes - A Haven for Bookworms and Buddies!

On this Friendship Day, how about spending quality time with your friends at a unique book cafe? Delight in a peaceful afternoon, sipping coffee or tea, munching on delicious treats, and diving into captivating books together. Let the words on the pages strengthen your bond and create a day of shared interests and relaxation.

Nehru Planetarium - Journey to the Stars with Your Best Pals!

Celebrate Friendship Day by venturing into the cosmos at Nehru Planetarium. Escape into the wonders of the universe, exploring stars, planets, and solar systems. Marvel at the vastness of space with your friends, and let your imaginations soar as you embark on an astronomical adventure together. It's a perfect place to learn and bond over the mysteries of the universe.

Trampoling Park - Bounce into Friendship Day Fun!

Looking for a unique and high-energy way to celebrate Friendship Day? Gather your friends and head to a trampolining park! Bounce, jump, and laugh together as you relish the joy of being in each other's company. The thrilling experience of jumping around will strengthen your bonds and create lasting memories filled with laughter and happiness.

