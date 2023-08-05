Friendship Day 2023: 5 amazing activities to do in Delhi NCR with your best friends

Headlines

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

10 Predators that hunt crocodiles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Friendship Day 2023: 5 amazing activities to do in Delhi NCR with your best friends

In this article, we'll explore five playful places in Delhi NCR that are perfect for celebrating Friendship Day.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Friendship Day is an occasion to cherish and celebrate the bond of friendship that brings joy, laughter, and support to our lives. If you're in Delhi NCR and looking for playful and fun-filled ways to celebrate this special day with your friends, you're in for a treat! The region offers a plethora of exciting places where you can create lasting memories with your pals. In this article, we'll explore five playful places in Delhi NCR that are perfect for celebrating Friendship Day.

Here are five playful places in Delhi NCR where you and your friends can celebrate Friendship Day:

Moti Bagh - Conquer New Heights Together at IMF!

Tired of the usual Friendship Day celebrations? Take your friends on an exhilarating journey to the Indian Mountaineering Foundation in Delhi! Known for its thrilling activities, the sport climbing wall at IMF is a must-visit. Challenge each other to scale new heights and create unforgettable memories. It's one of the most exciting places to bond and have fun in Delhi during this special day dedicated to friendship.

Kalindi Kunj - Soar High with Your Besties on Delhi Eye!

Looking for a fantastic way to celebrate Friendship Day? Head to Kalindi Kunj and experience the excitement of Delhi Eye, the giant Ferris wheel. Share laughs and screams as you ride together to the top, taking in breathtaking views of the city. Enjoy the thrilling rides and water games at Entertainment City or Splash Water Park, making this Friendship Day an unforgettable adventure!

Book Cafes - A Haven for Bookworms and Buddies!

On this Friendship Day, how about spending quality time with your friends at a unique book cafe? Delight in a peaceful afternoon, sipping coffee or tea, munching on delicious treats, and diving into captivating books together. Let the words on the pages strengthen your bond and create a day of shared interests and relaxation.

Nehru Planetarium - Journey to the Stars with Your Best Pals!

Celebrate Friendship Day by venturing into the cosmos at Nehru Planetarium. Escape into the wonders of the universe, exploring stars, planets, and solar systems. Marvel at the vastness of space with your friends, and let your imaginations soar as you embark on an astronomical adventure together. It's a perfect place to learn and bond over the mysteries of the universe.

Trampoling Park - Bounce into Friendship Day Fun!

Looking for a unique and high-energy way to celebrate Friendship Day? Gather your friends and head to a trampolining park! Bounce, jump, and laugh together as you relish the joy of being in each other's company. The thrilling experience of jumping around will strengthen your bonds and create lasting memories filled with laughter and happiness.

Also read: Friendship Day 2023: 5 unique ideas to celebrate the day best friend

 

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

What is Toshakhana case, in which Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan gets 3-year jail term?

When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Meet Usha Mittal, wife of business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who has net worth of Rs 136000 crore; know their love story

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE