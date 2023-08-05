Headlines

Friendship Day 2023: 5 unique ideas to celebrate the day best friend

Meet IITian who left high-paying job with Rs 36 lakh salary to crack UPSC, bagged AIR 135

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Friendship Day 2023: 5 unique ideas to celebrate the day best friend

To commemorate Friendship Day and make each other feel cherished, here are some ideas to consider for celebrating together:

Aug 05, 2023

Friendship Day, observed on the first Sunday of August in countries like India, Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia, and the US, is a wonderful occasion that honors the significant bonds we share with our friends. It's a day dedicated to celebrating the joy and love they bring into our lives. Friendship, being one of the purest forms of human relationships, transcends societal barriers such as caste, creed, color, age, religion, and ethnicity, showcasing unconditional love.

Amidst our busy lives, this special day serves as a reminder to cherish our friendships and express gratitude to our friends for their meaningful presence. To commemorate Friendship Day and make each other feel cherished, here are some ideas to consider for celebrating together:

Plan a Gathering: Organize a get-together or a fun outing with your friends, where you can share laughter, stories, and memories.

Exchange Heartfelt Messages: Write personalized notes or heartfelt messages expressing your appreciation and love for your friends.

Gift Exchange: Consider giving thoughtful gifts that hold special significance or evoke shared memories.

Virtual Celebration: If distance separates you, host a virtual celebration to connect and celebrate with friends from different locations.

Friendship Bracelets: Create or exchange friendship bracelets as a symbol of your lasting bond.

Movie Night: Organize a movie night and watch your favorite films or shows together.

Cook or Bake Together: Prepare a meal or bake some treats together, sharing the joy of cooking.

Outdoor Adventure: Plan an adventure outdoors, such as hiking, picnicking, or playing sports together.

 

