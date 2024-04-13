Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues thunderstorm, rain alert in these states, check forecast here

Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, quotes to share with friends and family

Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, later cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR...

Meet man, an Indian genius, who led NASA mission during recent solar eclipse

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk star as DC end Lucknow Super Giants' winning streak with 6-wicket win

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

5 films Thalapathy Vijay rejected, including Suriya's blockbuster

Players with most IPL runs before turning 25

Animals that live in trees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Longest running Bollywood film in a decade has spent 25 weeks in theatres; it's not Animal, Jawan, Fighter, Gadar 2

Who was the real Amar Singh Chamkila? Punjab's biggest star, accused of vulgarity, killed at 27, death remains unsolved

This star kid saw father kill his entire family, he barely survived shootout; failed as actor, director, now he...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, quotes to share with friends and family

This year, as we celebrate Baisakhi on April 13, 2024, let's delve into the essence of the festival and spread happiness with wishes, messages, and quotes to share with friends and family.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Baisakhi 2024: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated primarily in the Punjab region of India and other parts of South Asia. It marks the Sikh New Year and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. Additionally, Baisakhi holds agricultural significance as it marks the harvesting of the winter crops and the onset of the new agricultural season. 

This year, as we celebrate Baisakhi on April 13, 2024, let's delve into the essence of the festival and spread happiness with wishes, messages, and quotes to share with friends and family.

Here are some amazing wishes to share with your loved once: 

Baisakhi 2024: Wishes

  • May this Baisakhi bring you bountiful harvests of joy, prosperity, and success. Happy Baisakhi!
  • Wishing you and your family a year filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Baisakhi!
  • May the cheerful festival of Baisakhi fill your life with new hopes and endless blessings. Happy Baisakhi!
  • As you celebrate the festival of Baisakhi, may your heart be filled with gratitude for the abundance in your life. Happy Baisakhi!
  • Here's wishing you a colorful and joyous Baisakhi, filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable memories.

Baisakhi 2024: WhatsApp Messages

  • On this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be as colorful and joyful as the festivities around you. Happy Baisakhi!
  • Let's celebrate the spirit of Baisakhi with renewed enthusiasm and a heart full of gratitude. Wishing you a Happy Baisakhi!
  • May the rhythm of the dhol and the vibrant colors of Baisakhi fill your day with happiness and laughter. Happy Baisakhi!
  • Sending you warm wishes on Baisakhi and hoping this special day brings you moments to cherish forever. Happy Baisakhi!
  • May the joyous festival of Baisakhi bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with harmony and peace. Happy Baisakhi!

Baisakhi 2024: Quotes

  • Baisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan! May the festival of Baisakhi bring abundant joy and prosperity to your life.
  • As the fields get painted with the golden hues of harvest, let's embrace the spirit of Baisakhi with gratitude and joy.
  • Baisakhi is not just a festival; it's a celebration of life, love, and the eternal cycle of renewal.
  • On the auspicious day of Baisakhi, let's sow the seeds of kindness and reap the fruits of happiness.
  • Let the festive vibes of Baisakhi inspire you to dance to the rhythm of life and embrace every moment with joy.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress with 63 films in 5 languages, top heroes don't work with her 'out of fear', grossed Rs 1350 crore last year

Meet man who studied till class 8, runs Rs 13430 crore company, competing with PepsiCo

Erode Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer: Dibakar Banerjee's 'darker, twisted' tales of digital obsession shock viewers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement