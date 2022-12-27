Haircare in winter: 5 effective home remedies to treat dandruff

Representational image

Most people have to face the problem of dandruff in the winter season. White flakes on dark-coloured clothes also embarrass us at times. There are many beauty products available in the market to get rid of dandruff. But they are full of chemicals. Its effect does not last for long and can also harm your hair. Home remedies have always been a great option as they do not have any side effects. You can try many home remedies to get rid of dandruff, it includes curd, neem water and coconut oil etc.

Also read: Haircare: Follow these 3 steps to make your hair healthy

Home remedies to treat dandruff at home in winter:

Neem water- For this, you will need some dry neem leaves and 4 tbsp olive oil. Boil neem leaves for one hour until it becomes a paste. Apply it on your scalp and leave it for 30 minutes. After this wash with water.

Coconut and honey scalp scrub- You can also use coconut and honey to get relief from dandruff. For this, you will need 2 teaspoons coconut oil, 2 teaspoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons honey and 3 teaspoons curd. Mix the ingredients in a bowl to get a paste of medium consistency. Massage your scalp with this and leave it for 30-45 minutes. Wash it off with the help of mild shampoo.

Coconut oil- Coconut oil can help in treating dandruff and promote hair growth. For this wash your hair with shampoo and blow dry your hair. Once your hair is completely dry, apply coconut oil to your scalp and leave it for a few minutes. After this wash with water.

Tea tree oil- Tea tree oil helps fight itchiness and removes dandruff. Can use it once a week. For this take a few drops of tea tree oil. To make your regular shampoo an anti-dandruff shampoo, add a few drops of tea tree oil to it. Mix it well and wash your hair with it. This will help you in removing dandruff.

Curd- The lactic acid present in curd helps in removing dandruff. It also strengthens the hair from the root. For this, take curd as required. Apply it on your head. Massage for 4 minutes with light hands. After this, leave it for 10 to 15 minutes. After some time wash it with lukewarm water.