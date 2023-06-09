Google Doodle: Who was Willi Ninja, iconic dancer, AIDS victim who inspired Madonna, Paris Hilton, Naomi Campbell?

Willi Ninja was also an LGBTQ activist. He also worked to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Google Doodle today celebrated the life of Willi Ninja, an iconic American dancer and choreographer. He was called the Godfather of Voguing. He was an acclaimed performer and an LGBTQ activist who worked for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance. The interactive Doodle was created by Rob Gilliam, Xander Opiyo.

He was born in 1961 in Flushing, Queens. He owed his foray into dancing to his mother who supported his identity and encouraged him by taking him to ballet performances. She had no money to pay for his dance lessons. However, Willi taught himself dancing and became a legend.

He was considered a master of the voguing style of dance which includes fashion poses and martial arts movements.

In 1982, he co-founded a community called the House of Ninja in 1982.

Willi became a star in the 1990s. He would perform in films, music videos and luxury shows. He inspired celebrities like Madonna.

He featured in an iconic documentary called Paris Is Burning.

He was also an LGBTQ activist. He also worked to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

"Thank you Willi Ninja for your contributions to the world of dance and for how you brought visibility to Black and Latino LGBTQ+ identities all over the world. The House of Ninja carries on dancing in your name," said the Google article.

His real name was William R Leake. He started dancing at 7. Since he was inspired by the martial arts, he named himself Ninja.

He also taught Naomi Campbell how to strut. He also worked with socialite Paris Hilton.

In 2004, he also opened a modeling agency called Elements of Ninja. He appeared on shows like America's Next Top Model and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

He died of AIDS-related heart-failure.