Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lalbaugcha Raja's first look unveiled, watch video

The first glimpse of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' was released ahead of Maharashtra's Ganesh Chaturthi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

On Monday, August 29, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed their famous Ganesh idol. Many people from all across India make the trip to see Lalbaugcha Raja, a famous Ganesh statue in Mumbai. Lakhs of worshipers go to Putlabai Chawl's Lalbaugcha Raja at Lalbagh market each year on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Santosh Kambli, who has been helping his 81-year-old father Ratnakar Madhusudan Kambli construct the Ganesh idol for decades, has predicted that followers of Lalbaugcha Raja would be able to touch Bappa's feet and make a Navas (vow).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As the traditional festival returns this year after being postponed for two years owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshostsav Mandal is prepared to celebrate in the usual fashion. The organisers are prepared to go to any lengths to ensure that this year's festivities live up to the lofty standards set by past years, for which they expect lengthy lines of worshippers stretching for kilometres.

Millions of worshippers, including public figures, attend the pandal annually. There are typically between 80,000 and 1 lakh visitors every day during Ganeshotsav, with the weekend seeing an exponential increase in foot traffic.

