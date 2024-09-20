Twitter
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

Meet man who received gift worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani, is referred to as his 'right hand', he is...

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

'Rohini is more...': Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani reveals inside details of his 'filmy love story'

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah 4-fer helps dismiss Bangladesh for 149, India lead by 308 runs at stumps on Day 2

Cricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah 4-fer helps dismiss Bangladesh for 149, India lead by 308 runs at stumps on Day 2

India solidified their dominance in the Chennai Test against Bangladesh, ending the day with a commanding lead of 308 runs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah 4-fer helps dismiss Bangladesh for 149, India lead by 308 runs at stumps on Day 2
Courtesy: X @BCCI
India asserted their dominance in the Chennai Test against Bangladesh, finishing the day with a commanding lead of 308 runs. Led by Shubman Gill's unbeaten 33, India ended the day at 81 for 3 on Friday. 

Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah's impressive spell (4 for 50) played a crucial role in dismissing Bangladesh for 149 runs. Bumrah took four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Akash Deep each took two wickets. 

Shakib Al Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 32 runs. India capitalized on their strong performance, taking a first-innings lead of 227 runs before extending it to 308.

Also read| IND vs BAN: Why Shakib Al Hasan was biting a mysterious thread while batting? Know here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
