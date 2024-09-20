IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah 4-fer helps dismiss Bangladesh for 149, India lead by 308 runs at stumps on Day 2

India solidified their dominance in the Chennai Test against Bangladesh, ending the day with a commanding lead of 308 runs.

India asserted their dominance in the Chennai Test against Bangladesh, finishing the day with a commanding lead of 308 runs. Led by Shubman Gill's unbeaten 33, India ended the day at 81 for 3 on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah's impressive spell (4 for 50) played a crucial role in dismissing Bangladesh for 149 runs. Bumrah took four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Akash Deep each took two wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 32 runs. India capitalized on their strong performance, taking a first-innings lead of 227 runs before extending it to 308.

