'Towards reducing pollution..': Delhi govt approves replacement, induction of electric vehicles in 'Gramin Sewa'

The Delhi government has approved replacing the current Gramin Sewa vehicles with electric alternatives, aiming to promote cleaner transportation. This decision comes as the existing Gramin Sewa vehicles near the end of their 15-year lifespan and are in deteriorating condition. In a briefing on the decision, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "The Delhi Government, under the guidance of CM Arvind Kejriwal, is committed to making Delhi's public transportation system more sustainable and environmentally friendly." "By replacing the old Gramin Sewa vehicles with electric ones, we are not only taking a significant step towards reducing pollution but also enhancing the travel experience for commuters.

These new electric vehicles will offer greater comfort and efficiency, improving the overall quality of life for Delhi's residents," he said. The government has also put forward the guidelines for replacing Gramin Sewa vehicles with electric versions. According to an official release, the owner of a Gramin Sewa vehicle who wishes to buy a new electric vehicle must first apply online. This process is done through a faceless platform using Aadhar for verification. If Aadhar is unavailable, an enrolment ID can be used. Once the application is submitted, the Registering Authority will issue a No Dues Certificate (NDC) within seven days. The authority will ensure there are no unpaid taxes, fines, or legal issues with the vehicle, and that it is clear on the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) database. If any issues are found, the owner will be notified and must resolve them within seven days. "After receiving the NDC, the vehicle must be taken to an authorized scrapping facility within 15 days.

The owner will get a Certificate of Deposit (COD) once the vehicle is scrapped," the release said. With the NDC and COD, the owner can purchase a new electric Gramin Sewa vehicle, which can carry six passengers, from any authorized dealer. The release also mentioned that after purchasing the new vehicle, the owner must apply for its registration. This process is also faceless and requires documents like the NDC, COD, Aadhar, tax invoice, and other paperwork from the vehicle manufacturer. The Registering Authority will verify all details and update the vehicle's registration under the Gramin Sewa Scheme. The new vehicle will receive a permit for the same route as the old one. Introduced in 2011, Gramin Sewa vehicles run on clean fuels like CNG and have a seating capacity of six passengers, excluding the driver. These vehicles primarily operate in rural areas, unauthorized and resettlement colonies, and JJ clusters. Currently, more than 2,000 Gramin Sewa vehicles are in service across Delhi.