Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Ever thought of tracking your sleep? This gadget helps you do it

Samsung GalaxyWatch5 is built with an advanced sleep tracker that monitors your activities while you sleep when you wear it to bed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Ever thought of tracking your sleep? This gadget helps you do it
Smartwatch which provides you a insightful sleep

In today’s hectic and busy schedule, we will lack quality sleep which affects our lifestyle. Most people get poor sleep at night and the worst part is they can’t even track where they are going wrong. But thankfully, now we have something to monitor our sleep.

Samsung has launched its brand new smartwatch GalaxyWatch5. It is built with an advanced sleep tracker that monitors your activities while you sleep when you wear it to bed. It can also provide insight into your sleep quality and help you sleep better.
The Galaxy Watch 5 also offers snoring detection and monitors your blood oxygen level during sleep. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available at 24999, which offers innovative technologies.

Read | Facebook's first smart watch with two cameras, heart rate monitor to arrive next summer

With the growing day-to-day stress in our lives, we all need something which can monitor our activity and health while we fall asleep. And it’s amazing to live in a world which is coming up with such ideas and technologies that can tell us about our minute details and activities related to our health and sleep.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Urvashi Rautela cheers for India as she watches match in Dubai stadium
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.