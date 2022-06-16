From reducing cholesterol to supporting liver: Know amazing benefits of Beetroot juice

Pixabay/Instagram

Superfood beet juice is a great source of nitrates and antioxidants. Learn more in this story about the remarkable health advantages of beet juice, such as improved athletic performance, higher levels of energy, and lowering blood pressure.

1. Blood Pressure

Your blood pressure may be lowered with beet juice. It is believed that the cause is nitrates, which are substances in beet juice that break down into nitric oxide in the blood and aid in relaxing and widening blood vessels.

2. Weight maintenance

Pure beet juice contains almost no fat and few calories. It's a fantastic alternative for your smoothie in the morning. As you begin your day, it will give you a nutritional and energy boost.

3. Good source of potassium

Potassium, an electrolyte and mineral that supports healthy neuron and muscle function, is abundant in beets. You can maintain appropriate potassium levels by occasionally drinking beet juice in moderation.

4. Supports liver

Betaine, an antioxidant, may help prevent or lessen fatty liver deposits. Betaine might also shield poisons from your liver.

5.May prevent cancer

After eating beets, you can get crimson or pinkish urine and faeces. The ailment known as beeturia is not harmful.



They also have a healthy level of manganese, which plays a role in the development of bones, the metabolism of nutrients, brain function, and other processes. By increasing the efficiency of mitochondria, which are in charge of generating energy in your cells, nitrates appear to have an impact on physical performance. It's crucial to remember that 2–3 hours after consuming beets or their juice, blood nitrate levels reach their highest. To optimise their potential effects, it is therefore recommended to ingest them a few hours prior to training or competition.

Regularly consuming beet juice may raise your chance of developing low blood pressure if you already have low blood pressure. Keep a close eye on it.

Avoid drinking beet juice if you are prone to calcium oxalate kidney. Oxalates are naturally occurring compounds that crystallise in your urine and are abundant in beets. They might result in stones.

Note: For any of the aforementioned reasons, it is advised to get tested for allergies before consuming beetroot juice.