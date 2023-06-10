Search icon
From Kedarnath, Kalpa to Spiti valley: Travel destinations to enjoy summer vacations in months of June-July

A list of six breathtaking travel destinations to explore this summer with the best weather.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Summer vacation holds a unique charm, offering a respite from the scorching heat. In India, there are numerous cool destinations where people love to celebrate their summer holidays. Let's take you through a diverse list of such places, each with its own allure and distinctive features.

Kedarnath, nestled among the twelve Jyotirlingas, is a dream destination for many. The weather there is exceptionally pleasant, making it an ideal escape from the sweltering heat. Amidst the discomfort faced by most due to soaring temperatures, Kedarnath unveils its own enchanting essence. Besides the spiritual experience of darshan, you can relish the delightful weather. Exploring Kedarnath during the summer season is highly recommended, offering a perfect blend of spirituality and adventure.

Another mesmerizing location to spend your summer vacation is the Spiti Valley. Here, you can witness breathtaking sights such as Chandratal, Suraj Tal, Dhankar Monastery, and Kunzum Pass. The temperature occasionally dips as low as -2 degrees, adding a thrilling touch to your expedition. Spiti Valley beckons with its captivating landscapes and an opportunity to delve into nature's grandeur.

If you haven't yet explored the beauty of Kashmir, then Sonamarg awaits your visit this summer. June is the ideal time to embark on a family trip to Sonamarg, with temperatures ranging from 7-12 degrees. The serene Shikara boat ride is sure to uplift your spirits, along with other attractions like the Gondola Ride, Jeff Safari, Famous Tulips Garden, and captivating museums. Indulging in Kashmiri cuisine and shopping for exquisite Pashmina shawls are experiences you shouldn't miss.

Kalpa, a quaint village in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, is a perfect haven for your summer holiday. Nestled along the banks of the Sutlej river, Kalpa showcases the beauty of its surroundings. The cool breeze and gastronomic delights make this place truly special. The village is adorned with beautiful temples and monasteries, providing a serene and soul-soothing atmosphere. Exploring Kalpa amidst apple orchards and pleasant temperatures will breathe life into your journey.

Venturing beyond Himachal and Uttarakhand, the North East region also presents splendid options for summer travel. Sela Pass, situated 78 km from Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, stands as a testament to nature's allure. Tawang and Sela Pass offer splendid sightseeing opportunities. Embarking on trail hikes and picnics by the picturesque lake are experiences that hold their own unique charm. In June, the temperature lingers around 8 degrees, making it a pleasant escape from the heat.

For those seeking a cool retreat, Darjeeling emerges as an excellent choice for summer holidays. The daytime temperature reaches 20-21 degrees, while nights bring a pleasant drop to 12-13 degrees. Certain regions experience chilly weather, adding to the magical ambiance of the place.

As you plan your summer getaway, consider these intriguing destinations, each offering its own distinctive experiences and a reprieve from the sweltering heat.

