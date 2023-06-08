Search icon
Are e-cigarettes equally harmful as traditional cigarettes? Know disadvantages if you're a fashion-driven smoker

If you're a smoker who cares more about trends than health, be aware of the harmful effects e-cigarettes pose.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

In today's technologically advanced era, people are increasingly turning to electronic cigarettes, not only as a habit but also as a fashion statement. Many individuals perceive e-cigarettes as a high-class option, believing that they are devoid of the harmful effects associated with traditional cigarettes. However, this assumption is far from the truth. In reality, smoking e-cigarettes can be just as detrimental to one's health as smoking conventional cigarettes. If you find yourself captivated by this fashionable addiction, it is essential to familiarize yourself with its drawbacks.

Lungs at stake:

Electronic cigarettes contain nicotine, a substance added for its flavor and scent. Combined with various other chemicals, this mixture enters the lungs when inhaled forcefully, posing a heightened risk of lung damage.

Harm to pregnant women:

Similar to regular cigarettes, e-cigarettes adversely affect the unborn children of pregnant women. Rather than emitting smoke, these devices release vapor infused with a multitude of chemical flavors. Unfortunately, this steam has a detrimental impact on the developing fetus. Not only are unborn babies at risk, but newborns and infants are also vulnerable to the harmful effects of e-cigarette smoke.

Heart related problems:

The flavors present in e-cigarettes permeate the bloodstream, adversely affecting the circulatory system. The consequences extend to the heart, where the flavors take a toll on its functioning and contribute to an increased risk of heart disease.

Remember, e-cigarettes are way more detrimental than the conventional cigarettes and pose direct harmful effects on your health. If you find yourself addicted to it then seek professional help and speak with your doctor or another medical expert.

