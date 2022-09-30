Festivals in October 2022: When will Dussehra, Diwali, Karva Chauth, other festivals be celebrated? Check complete list

October 2022 begins tomorrow and is a month full of festivals. As per the Hindu calendar, the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month is going on as of now. The month of Kartik will start after the full moon of Ashwin on October 9. Many festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, Karva Chauth, among others will be observed in October 2022, making it a very important month from a religious point of view.
READ | What will be Lt Gen Anil Chauhan's (Retd) salary, responsibilities? Know all about India’s Chief of Defence Staff
October 2022 Festivals: Complete list
October 2, 2022 (Sunday): Gandhi Jayanti
October 3, 2022 (Monday): Shardiya Navratri Mahaashtami (Durga Ashtami) and Kanya Puja
October 4, 2022 (Tuesday): Mahanavami, Navratri fasting
October 5, 2022 (Wednesday): Dussehra (Vijayadashmi), Durga idol immersion
October 6, 2022 (Thursday): Papankusha Ekadashi fast
October 7, 2022 (Friday): Ashwin Shukra Pradosh Vrat
October 9, 2022 (Sunday): Ashwin Purnima, Sharad Purnima, Kojagar Purnima Vrat
October 13, 2022 (Thursday): Karva Chauth, Sankashti Chaturthi fast
READ | October 4 or 5? When is Dussehra, know date, significance, dashmi tithi
October 15, 2022 (Saturday): Skanda Shashthi fast
October 17, 2022 (Monday): Tula Sankranti, Ahoi Ashtami
October 21, 2022 (Friday): Rambha Ekadashi fast
October 22, 2022 (Saturday): Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Jayanti, Kartik Pradosh Vrat
October 24, 2022 (Monday): Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi
October 25, 2022 (Tuesday): Kartik Amavasya
October 26, 2022 (Wednesday): Bhai Dooj, Annakoot, Govardhan Puja, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja
October 28, 2022 (Friday): Kartik Vinayak Chaturthi
October 30, 2022 (Sunday): Chhath Puja.