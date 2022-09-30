Search icon
Festivals in October 2022: When will Dussehra, Diwali, Karva Chauth, other festivals be celebrated? Check complete list

Many festivals such as Dussehra, and Diwali, among others, will be observed in October, making it an important month from a religious point of view.

October 2022 begins tomorrow and is a month full of festivals. As per the Hindu calendar, the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month is going on as of now. The month of Kartik will start after the full moon of Ashwin on October 9. Many festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, Karva Chauth, among others will be observed in October 2022, making it a very important month from a religious point of view. 

October 2022 Festivals: Complete list 

October 2, 2022 (Sunday): Gandhi Jayanti 

October 3, 2022 (Monday): Shardiya Navratri Mahaashtami (Durga Ashtami) and Kanya Puja

October 4, 2022 (Tuesday): Mahanavami, Navratri fasting

October 5, 2022 (Wednesday): Dussehra (Vijayadashmi), Durga idol immersion

October 6, 2022 (Thursday): Papankusha Ekadashi fast

October 7, 2022 (Friday): Ashwin Shukra Pradosh Vrat

October 9, 2022 (Sunday): Ashwin Purnima, Sharad Purnima, Kojagar Purnima Vrat

October 13, 2022 (Thursday): Karva Chauth, Sankashti Chaturthi fast

October 15, 2022 (Saturday): Skanda Shashthi fast

October 17, 2022 (Monday): Tula Sankranti, Ahoi Ashtami

October 21, 2022 (Friday): Rambha Ekadashi fast

October 22, 2022 (Saturday): Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Jayanti, Kartik Pradosh Vrat

October 24, 2022 (Monday): Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi

October 25, 2022 (Tuesday): Kartik Amavasya

October 26, 2022 (Wednesday): Bhai Dooj, Annakoot, Govardhan Puja, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja

October 28, 2022 (Friday): Kartik Vinayak Chaturthi

October 30, 2022 (Sunday): Chhath Puja.

