Eid Mubarak 2023: Why is Eid ul Fitr also known as Meethi Eid?

Eid ul-Fitr is also known as the 'festival of breaking the fast'. It marks the end of Ramadan (the month of fasting from dawn to dusk). And with this begins the first day of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal.

Interestingly, like Ramadan and other important Islamic festivals, the date of Eid ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Therefore, there is no fixed date according to the Gregorian calendar.

Why is Eid also called Sweet Eid?

In North India, Eid or Eid (Eid al-Fitr) is also called Mithi Eid. And mainly, this is because Muslims prepare desserts with seviyan or a special type of vermicelli. On the day of Eid, Kimami is made in the homes of the servants and in the head of the head. Sweetening the taste buds, these dishes have also become special features of Eid celebrations. Kimami Seviyan is a dry sweet preparation, while Sheer Khurma is a sweet pudding, similar to kheer or paisa. These sweet preparations are an essential part of the Eid celebration, and hence the name Sweet Eid.

Importance of Eid ul Fitr

On Eid, Muslims thank Allah for the Holy Quran (which was revealed to Prophet Muhammad on Laylat al-Qadr, one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan). For untouchables, fasting (sawam) is one of the five pillars of Islam, and therefore Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan. And Eid is important because it marks the completion of a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset.

Also, Eid symbolizes patience, devotion, endurance and purity. And interestingly, Eid is the first and only day of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal, in which fasting is not permitted.

Muslims offer their prayers to Allah (Salat al-Eid), listen to Khutba (sermons) and give Zakat-ul-Fitr (donations in the form of food) to the needy. In addition to performing these rituals, Muslims wear new clothes, enjoy a feast (which traditionally includes sheer khurma and biryani) and socialize with family.