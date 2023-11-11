Diwali 2023: Effective home remedies to treat firecracker burns at home

Follow these five simple home remedies to help heal burns.

As Diwali approaches, the likelihood of burn injuries, often incurred while cooking festive meals, is a common concern for many women. Being prepared to address such situations is crucial. Here are five effective home remedies to provide immediate first aid for burn injuries and expedite the healing process:

Potato: Gently rub a thin slice of raw potato on minor burns for instant relief. Apply the potato juice to the affected area without exerting too much pressure. Raw potatoes can also help prevent irritation around the wound. For maximum efficacy, use immediately after the burn occurs.

Cold Water or Cold Milk: Among the most effective methods for treating firecracker burns at home is running cold water over the burnt area for 10 to 15 minutes or applying cold milk. This provides immediate relief, and experts recommend repeating the process every few hours to alleviate pain. Avoid using ice cubes, as they may restrict blood flow and cause damage to delicate tissues when using water.

Aloe Vera: Utilize the soothing properties of Aloe Vera to reduce the chances of blisters forming. Apply fresh Aloe Vera juice or gel from the plant to the burnt area after washing it with cold water or vinegar. Leave it on for a few hours to promote healing.

Turmeric: Embrace the traditional healing properties of turmeric by applying a mixture of turmeric paste and warm milk to the burn overnight. Turmeric contains curcuminoids, bioactive components with anticancer, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, providing relief to the wound and reducing swelling.

Coconut Oil: Employ the traditional healing power of coconut oil, which contains vitamin E and fatty acids like lauric acid, myristic acid, and capric acid. Known for its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and antioxidant properties, coconut oil can aid in the healing of burns and wounds.