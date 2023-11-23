Headlines

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Parana 2023: Here's how to break the fast

Parana signifies the time to conclude the fast. It occurs after sunrise on Dwadashi Tithi, allowing for the fast to be broken on the following day.

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:08 AM IST

Dev Uthani Ekadashi holds immense religious significance and is revered as a day devoted to worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. It's a sacred occasion marked by fasting, considered among the most pivotal Ekadashis following Nirjala Ekadashi. This year, the observance falls on the 11th day of the bright fortnight in the month of Kartik.

On November 23, 2023, Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast commences and concludes on the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month, allowing devotees to break their fast on November 24, 2023.

Dev Uthani Parana 2023: Date and Time

  • Parana Time: November 24, 2023 - 06:00 AM to 08:13 AM
  • Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment: November 24, 2023 - 07:06 PM
  • Dev Uthani 2023: Understanding Parana

Parana signifies the time to conclude the fast. It occurs after sunrise on Dwadashi Tithi, allowing for the fast to be broken on the following day. This period can be verified using Drik Panchang.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Parana 2023: Rituals for breaking the fast

Early morning, take a purifying bath before sunrise.
Arrange idols of Lord Vishnu, Laddoo Gopal, and Goddess Lakshmi.
Bathe the idols with panchamrit.
Apply tilak, adorn with flowers and garlands.
Light a ghee lamp and offer homemade sweets, Tulsi Patra, and panchamrit.
Offer prepared cooked rice.
Recite Vishnu Sahasranama or chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" 108 times.
Seek forgiveness for any lapses during Ekadashi fast.
Perform aarti for Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
Break your fast during Parana time.
Consume the offered bhog prasad or fruits from Dev Uthani Ekadashi.
Donate food to Brahmins on this auspicious day.
Feed cows after breaking your fast.
The guidelines and rituals for Dev Uthani Ekadashi are spiritually enriching and signify deep devotion towards Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna.

 

 

 

 

