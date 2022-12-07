Search icon
December 7 or 8, 2022, when is Margashirsha Purnima 2022 vrat? Know shubh muhurat, auspicious yogas

According to the Hindu Panchang, Margashirsha Purnima Tithi will start at 8.01 am on December 7, 2022, and will end at 9.37 am, on December 8, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

December 7 or 8, 2022, when is Margashirsha Purnima 2022 vrat? Know shubh muhurat, auspicious yogas
According to the Hindu calendar, the full moon day is the last day of every month. Currently, the month of Margashirsha is going on, it is dedicated to Lord Krishna, an incarnation of Lord Hari, while Lord Vishnu is worshiped on the full moon date. In such a situation, the full moon of Margashirsha has special importance.

 

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day and blesses the devotees who fast on the full moon and recite the story of Lord Satyanarayan. 

 

The birth anniversary of Lord Dattatreya, a part of Tridev (Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh) is also celebrated on the full moon day of Margashirsha. This year the full moon date is December 7 and 8, 2022, for two days.

 

In such a situation, on which day would it be auspicious to observe the fast? Let us tell you.

 

December 7 or 8, 2022, when is Margashirsha Purnima 2022? 

 

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Margashirsha Purnima Tithi will start at 8.01 am on December 7, 2022, and will end at 9.37 am on December 8, 2022. On December 8, the full moon date is ending at 9:30 in the morning, so it would be better to keep fast on December 7, 2022, as Udayatithi and the full moon date are mostly on December 7, 2022.

 

Margashirsha Purnima 2022: Shubh Muhurat 

 

  • Brahma Muhurta - 05:15 am - 06:09 am
  • Amrit Kaal - 07:51 am - 09:34 am
  • Twilight time - 05:31 pm - 05:58 pm

 

Margashirsha Purnima 2022: Auspicious yogas

 

Margashirsha Purnima will see a combination of three auspicious yogas Sarvartha Siddhi, Ravi, and Siddha Yoga being formed. During this yogas, bathing, donating, chanting, and doing penance are considered virtuous.

  • Ravi Yoga - 07.03 am - 10.25 am
  • Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga - all-day
  • Siddha Yoga - 7 December 2022, 02:53 am - 8 December 2022, 02.55 am.
