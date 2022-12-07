Datta Jayanti 2022 TODAY: Know all about Lord Dattatreya, significance of worship, puja vidhi

File Photo

Lord Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti 2022 is observed on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Day) in the ninth month of the Hindu calendar in the month of Margashirsha.

Dattatreya is believed to be an incarnation of the Holy Trinity - Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Mahesh (Shiva). Lord Dattatreya was born to Sage Atri and his righteous wife, Devi Anasuya, and is enriched with three heads and six arms.

Lord Dattatreya is worshipped in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and several parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. There are temples dedicated to him, and special pujas are performed on the day he was believed to have been born.

Lord Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti 2022: Significance

Lord Dattatreya, the son of Maharishi Atri and Mother Anusuya, is three-faced. The birth anniversary of Lord Dattatreya is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Margashirsha. He has six hands. He had made his twenty-four gurus including nature, animals, birds, and humans. Worshiping Lord Dattatreya and chanting mantras on this day brings happiness and prosperity, and destroys all kinds of sins, diseases, and obstacles. Along with this, one gets freedom from the bondage of karma.

Lord Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti 2022: Puja vidhi

As for fasting, devotees keep a day-long fast and meditate to offer their prayers to Lord Dattatreya. The day begins with a dip in the holy waters of a river/stream. After a bath, devotees wear clean clothes and perform puja. An oil lamp is lit, flowers, fruits/other offerings are made, and mantras are chanted. Thus, devotees pay reverence to the deity, regarded as a sage with divine wisdom.

When one looks at Lord Dattatreya's pictorial depiction, it shows him holding the Trishul (Trident) and a Damaru (Drum) of Shiva, the Sudarshana Chakra (discus) and the Shankha (conch) of Lord Vishnu, and the Kamal (lotus) or a Kamandala (water pot), and a Japmala (chanting beads) of Lord Brahma in his hands.