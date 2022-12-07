CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 expected to release December 9, know when and where to check

File Photo

Lakhs of students are currently waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023. Amid this, now media reports have said that CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 is likely to release on December 9, 2022 (Friday).

Once the board releases the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023, students will be able to avail of it at the official website - www.cbse.gov.in and www.cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE date sheet 2023 will include topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and essential instructions for applicants. The CBSE is all set to conduct the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams in a single term this time. Earlier, it was announced that the CBSE Board Exam 2023 will begin on February 15.

As per the previous year's trends, CBSE releases the timetable for the exam 1.5-2 months ahead.

This year, more than 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: No corrections of data after December 6

As per an earlier notice, no request for any correction will be entertained after December 6 and the data finalised will be used for issuing Admit Cards, conducting examinations, and for providing passing documents. A complete change of name of the candidate will not be permitted, only correction will be allowed.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: When and where to check

Students will be able to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 on the official website of CBSE - www.cbse.gov.in and www.cbse.nic.in. As per the latest reports, CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 is likely to release on December 9, 2022 (Friday).