Chhath Puja 2023 date, significance: All you need to know about Kharna, Nahay Khay

Chhath celebrations will begin with Nahay Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Most people celebrate Chhath Puja in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of the sun god, Surya. As the sun is revered as the source of all life and energy, believers send up prayers asking for blessings for their families' well-being.

People especially 'poorvanchalis' start preparing for the Chhath Puja. This ancient Hindu Vedic festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal.

The festivities commence with Nahay Khay, which falls on November 17, 2023 and the main day of worship, known as “Kharna,” will fall on Monday, 20th November. On this day the parvaitin (the main worshiper who observes fast) cooks the Satvik Kaddu Bhaat along with pulse and serves it as a bhog to the deity in the afternoon.

The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Kharana. On this day, the parvaitin cooks roti and rice kheer and serves it as a bhog to the `Chandradevta` (Moon God). A full-day fast without water is observed on the third main day of Chhath Puja. The main ritual of the day is to offer Arghya to the setting Sun. On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Dusri Arghya is given to the rising Sun and it is known as Usha Arghya. The 36-hour-long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.

The four-day event honours Surya and Shashthi Devi and is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath. Women fast as part of the ritual for the happiness of their families and the health of their sons.

It has a healing effect that can benefit ill people. Taking a dip in the holy river also has certain medicinal benefits. The main purpose of Chhath Puja is to help the Vrattis gain mental purity and mental and physical power. The festival requires maintaining utmost cleanliness.

Chhath Puja Rituals: Date