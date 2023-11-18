Chhath Puja 2023: 6 prasad items you must to Chhathi Maiyya

The Prasad offered during Chhath Puja isn't just about food; it's a symbolic representation deeply rooted in cultural and spiritual significance.

Chhath Puja is a special Hindu festival celebrated in parts of India like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. It's a four-day festival filled with rituals, where offering Prasad is a big part. Prasad means special food offered to God. These offerings aren't just food they're like gifts showing love and respect to the Sun God. They're super important and have a deeper meaning that shows how much people care and are grateful for the Sun God's blessings.

6 Prasad you must have in chhath puja thali

1. Thekua:

One of the essential Prasad items during Chhath Puja is Thekua, a sweet snack made with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. Devotees prepare intricately designed Thekuas, offering them to the Sun God as a symbol of their reverence and dedication. The preparation of Thekua involves deep-frying the dough, resulting in a crispy and flavorful delicacy.

2. Gur (Jaggery):

Gur, or jaggery, holds a prominent place in Chhath Puja offerings. It is often used as a sweetening agent in various dishes prepared for the festival. The natural sweetness of jaggery is believed to symbolize the pure and unadulterated devotion of the devotees towards the Sun God.

3. Fruits:

Offering fresh fruits is a common practice during Chhath Puja. Devotees present a variety of fruits such as bananas, sugarcane, and coconuts as a gesture of offering the best of nature to the Sun God. The fruits symbolize purity, health, and prosperity.

4. Rasiya:

Rasiya, a traditional drink made from sugarcane juice, is prepared and offered during Chhath Puja. It serves as a refreshing beverage for the devotees, symbolizing the essence of sweetness and purity in their devotion to the Sun God.

5. Kheer:

Kheer, a rice pudding cooked with milk and sugar, is a popular Prasad item during Chhath Puja. Devotees prepare this creamy and delectable dish as an offering, symbolizing the auspiciousness of the occasion and expressing their gratitude for the Sun God's blessings.

6. Sweets:

Various sweets, including ladoos and pedas, find a place in Chhath Puja offerings. These sweets, made from ingredients like gram flour, sugar, and ghee, are considered symbols of joy and celebration, enhancing the festive spirit of the occasion.