Chandra Grahan 2022: Can the May 16 Lunar Eclipse impact your health?

File Photo

The first Lunar Eclipse of the year 2022 is being observed today. Let us tell you that the ‘Blood Moon’ is observed when Sun’s rays touch the earth. Most of the blue and green light gets scattered while the orange and red colours remain visible.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), a lunar eclipse can take place only during the full moon. It can last up to six hours as the earth moves between the sun and the moon.

The total lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, moon and Earth come in the same line. Due to this, the Earth casts a giant shadow across the lunar surface. This makes the moon look adopt a blood red colour.

Notably, the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India this time while many other countries can see it. Those living in India can see the lunar eclipse on the LIVE forecast by NASA.

Can the Lunar Eclipse impact your health?

According to scientific evidence, the Lunar Eclipse will not have any effect on the health of an individual. However, people across the globe often believe in folklores that state the negative impact of a Chandra Grahan.

Those who follow traditional beliefs state that the rays of the lunar eclipse can contaminate the drinking water. They claim that old water should be thrown out and fresh one should be filled once the eclipse is over.

Some people believe that pre-cooked food goes bad during the eclipse and hence it should not be consumed after the eclipse is over.

Others believe that lunar eclipse isn’t good for a pregnant woman and that it affects the overall well-being of the baby. Contrary to this, some folklores state that a lunar eclipse is the best time to conceive a child.

Can you see the lunar eclipse with naked eye?

Notably, scientific research states that lunar eclipse can be seen with both your naked eye and via an unfiltered telescope. This is against the common belief that the lunar eclipse can harm one’s eyes and should be seen with protective gear.