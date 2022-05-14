Lunar Eclipse 2022: Everything about the ‘Blood Moon’ on May 16

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 is set to begin on May 15. According to a report by CNN, the process of the eclipse will start at 10.27 pm as per the Eastern Standard Time and will kick start at 7:57 am on May 16.

Right before the moon appears in its full form, it will emit a reddish hue and hence it is called as the ‘Blood Moon’. This is because when the Sun’s rays reach the Earth, the blue and green light get scattered and the orange and red colours remain visible.

During the lunar eclipse, the moon will nearly disappear for a while.

Notably, lunar eclipse is a phase when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow. This happens when the Sun, Earth and Moon are closely aligned like a straight line in such a manner that the Earth is in the middle of the other two. The shadow on the lunar surface causes a lunar eclipse.