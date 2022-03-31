Celiac disease: All you need to know about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's weight gain condition

Harnaaz Sandhu made history in 2021 when she won the prestigious title of Miss Universe after a more than two-decade wait. On December 12, 2021, the 21-year-old wowed the crowd with her beauty and brilliant catwalk at a spectacular event hosted at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. After being crowned Miss Universe, the pageant winner recently returned to India for the first time. She was seen walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, when she became a showstopper for designers Shivan and Narresh, after attending various social parties. While many people admired her poise and grace, some mocked Miss Universe for her weight gain.

Harnaaz recently broke her silence about her apparent weight increase and revealed that she had Celiac disease.

What is celiac disease?

It is a digestive condition induced by an immunological reactivity to gluten that is aberrant. Sprue, nontropical sprue, and gluten-sensitive enteropathy are all terms used to describe Celiac disease. Harnaaz talked to ANI about her gluten allergy and how her body changes when she travels to different countries.

She told ANI, "Nobody knows about my celiac disease where I cannot eat wheat and other edible items. Also if there is a change in place then the body tends to show a certain difference. If one goes to Punjab or any other place then he tends to gain weight or see changes. The same happened to me. I went to New York which was completely new for me."

Celiac disease symptoms include bloating, fatigue, iron deficiency anemia, nausea and vomiting, headaches and fatigue, joint pain and stiffness and Dermatitis herpetiformis.

The only method to treat celiac disease is to eliminate gluten from your diet for good. You can get advice from your doctor on how to eliminate gluten while maintaining a balanced and healthy diet.