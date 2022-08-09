Bloated stomach after a big meal? Know ways how to avoid it

Bloating occurs in your abdomen when gas becomes trapped in the intestines. There are many complex factors which can lead to trapped gas. Some are because of overeating, changes in bowel movements, dehydration, pregnancy, etc. Bloating is very common, you’ve probably felt it after having a tight meal and may have experienced cramps, stomach ache and belching.

These underlying conditions can be fixed with changes to our eating habits. Prior to starting treatment, it is advisable to comprehend the real causes of bloating.

Read below some of the ways that can avoid bloating:

1. Recognise the cause of bloating: By inhaling air and allowing food to ferment in your large intestine, gases like oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and methane are brought into your digestive system and many people feel that it is caused by access to gas in your gut.

Increased gas can lead to tension and bloating which can be due to excessive eating, constipation, lactose intolerant, etc.

2. Observe your fibre intake: Eating fruit just after a meal can lead to bloating and gas. They contain high amounts of nondigestible compounds despite the fact that they are advertised as being healthier than refined foods.

After eating them the undigested fibre and sugar get stored in the large intestine where bacteria ferment them and lead to increase in gas.

3. Limit problematic food: High fat meals take longer than usual food to process. The heavy portion of fatty food may stretch your stomach and lead to pooling of gases and bloating.

Pay attention to the type of fat food can cause you. Limit your salt, fried and refined intake in your body as they are found to be the most effective one.

4. Encourage frequent bowel movements to relieve constipation: Infrequent bowel movements, excessive straining and eating junk are the symptoms of constipation.

It leads to bloating because of the poorly digested compounds so, increase your soluble fibre intake with caution.

By exercising regularly, eating slowly, drinking adequate amounts of fluid and increasing both fibre intake by 18-30 gram can help you to improve symptoms of constipation.

5. Try not to ingest too much air: Swallowing excessive air, known as aerophagia. It causes belching more than bloating since ingested gas is quickly removed or absorbed.

Chewing gum causes a person to intake more air. So, avoid chewing it with your mouth open or while talking.

The best way to avoid bloating is to maintain a healthy diet, promote good bowel movement, drink fluids, avoid junk or fats and chew slowly. In severe cases it's recommended to see a doctor.