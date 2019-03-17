Big Vulva Energy rocks the red carpet

If last year everyone was rooting for Big D**k Energy, this year, it’s the Big Vulva Energy that’s claiming red carpet dos. It’s a proud reclamation of all things vula-esque — the colour is pink, the style is big, bold and voluminous with over-the-top trails and metres of taffeta as well as organza creating a dramatic effect.

PINK GOWNS THAT MADE A STATEMENT

Actresses Gemma Chan and Helen Mirren rocked the style at Oscars 2019, while Emily Blunt had everyone talking about her dress at the SAG Awards. Cardi B pulled off a mermaid-esque look with her outfit at the Grammys last month, while Deepika Padukone manoeuvred her voluminous ensemble without any fuss at a recently-held awards show. Sara Ali Khan, too, opted for a pink flamingo gown. So, is the Big Vulva Energy the new power dressing? We spoke to designers about this trend.

ROCKING THE TREND

Swapna Anumolu from Mishru says, “It’s an expression of change in the modern world towards gender equality, confidence and the courage to be yourself without the fear of being judged. Recently, Sara, too, was seen in a sophistically-constructed layered flamingo pink gown, which was feminine and impactful.” Arpita Mehta adds, “I loved Gemma’s Valentino look. The fuchsia pink and voluminous cut with ruffles was interesting. The outfit had drama and individuality. Sonam K Ahuja and Deepika can carry off such looks with ease.”

PANT-SUITS REPLACE RUFFLES, BOWS

The pant-suit may have been the ensemble of choice that embodied power dressing. However, the latter’s definition has now evolved to define an outfit that is feminine, bold, elaborate and sometimes messy, taking up space but not at all apologetic, which is a far cry from before.