Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding guests to get special gift, Mukesh Ambani to give…

'If somebody is...': BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Virat Kohli's absence from India-England Test series

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding guests to get special gift, Mukesh Ambani to give…

Why SC scrapped electoral bonds scheme: Key points to know

'Play some domestic matches': Fans react to Shubman Gill's batting failure in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

DNA Explained: What are Electoral Bonds that was termed 'unconstitutional' by Supreme Court?

'If somebody is...': BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Virat Kohli's absence from India-England Test series

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding guests to get special gift, Mukesh Ambani to give…

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding guests to get special gift, Mukesh Ambani to give…

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities will take place at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar from 1-3 March, 2024.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, will get married to Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant in the coming months. As per a report by News18, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities will take place at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar from 1-3 March, 2024. As the grand wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son is inching closer, News18 has revealed that guests at the occasion will get special candles designed by visually impaired artisans from Mahabaleshwar as a gift. For the heartwarming gift, Isha Ambani backed Swadesh is collaborating with communities to support the invaluable legacy of age-old craftsmanship.

Over the past few weeks, rumours linked to Anant Ambani and Radhika Mechant’s wedding are doing rounds on social media platforms. While few are talking about Manish Malhotra designing the venue of the events, a few are excited about rumoured performances from Diljit Dosanjh and Rihanna.

Anant Ambani is often trending on social media platforms for his extravagant lifestyle, expensive watches and exotic cars. He made it the news when he lost 108 kg in the span of 18 months. Anant Ambani’s engagement with his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant also became the talk of the town. The dynamic duo is often called the ‘cute couple’ in the business world and their videos from events get much love from the netizens. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a lavish ceremony on January 19, 2023. The event was marked by traditional Gujarati rituals like Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. 

Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.

