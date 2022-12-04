4 tips to follow to impress her on the first date and score a second date

Representational image

The first date is very important in the life of every couple. They cherish different types of dreams about it. The first date is the first test to make a place in the partner's heart, which should be taken very seriously. If you are going on a date with your crush for the first time then it is bound to be nervous. In such a situation, it is important to take care of some special things. Don't let it happen that your first meeting becomes the last due to unknowingly mistakes. In such a situation, it is important to take care of some special things on the first date so that your partner gets impressed with you.

Here are a few tips that you can consider for your first date:

Take care of comfort- If you are going on the first date with your partner, then take full care of their comfort. Do not ask them to come to a place where they do not want to go. Or even if they are eating and drinking something, do not force them to take things of their choice. Instead of insisting or forcing them, pay attention to what the partner likes.

Friendship before love- If the person you like is already your friend, then take full care of that friendship. Don't spoil friendship in the affair of love. If the partner does not want to take the red rose, then maintain the friendship by giving him a yellow rose. On the other hand, if she keeps your red rose, then you can also propose to her.

Make the date special- If you are planning to propose to your partner on a date, then adopt some special and romantic methods so that they cannot refuse. However, even if your proposal is not accepted, do not change your behavior. Do not persuade or argue with them again and again. Give your partner some time to think.

Avoid nervousness- If you are going on a date for the first time, then maintain confidence. Avoid panic and hesitation. Do not talk too much or here and there with your partner. Listen and understand their words. Express your feelings in a relaxed manner instead of rushing.