Are you in a 'happily forever' relationship? Look for these 10 'red flags' before making the decision

Build a happy and harmonious relationship with your partner. (Photo: pexels)

Being in a relationship can be the most beautiful part of someone's life, But maintaining that love for the rest of your life can be quite a task. In order to be together, just love is not enough. A relationship lasts because of their constant affection, warmth, empathy, and forgiveness goes on. and Sometimes you can be in a relationship with someone who loves you and that person can still wind up leaving you. That feeling of abandonment can really hurt. And it does because you know that you had love within your grasp and you still let it slip away. It can make you question your entire relationship. Like why would they so willingly walk away from love?

Here are a few common reasons why people choose to leave the ones that they love.

They don't feel respected- Do you respect each other in your relationship? At the foundation of any kind of relationship is respect. Your partner may love you but they will never allow themselves to stay in a relationship that didn't have mutual respect. A person's dignity is always going to come first and it is best to stay mindful of that notion.

Lack of emotional support- It's very important to be vulnerable and open around each other in a relationship. A bulk of emotions what is needed for a successful relationship. It is extremely important to be available around your partner when he/she is going through a rough patch. The rough patches are common and having to be vulnerable can be difficult. Vulnerability opens up the possibility of pain. And if your partner doesn't feel that they're being supported emotionally, it's less likely that they will allow themselves to be vulnerable with you.

Lack of physical intimacy- A lot of relationships just come to end because there is a lack of physical intimacy. Touch has some psychological benefits. A study has claimed, that couples who are who don't lack physical intimacy are happier. Holding hands, long hugs or simply just sitting next to each other realizes stress hormones which are healthy for any individual. Touch can strongly transmit a sense of being accepted, cared for, and loved.

Not keeping the other person before- Any relationship in this world would only work if you learn to keep the other person before you. We have heard this line many times that love grows when you think about your partner's needs first, as love is all about giving without expecting anything in return. But a person should know where to stop and not go beyond. A healthy relationship is one where both parties are equally putting in their efforts.

Communication gap- If you don't communicate well with your partner, then better start doing it as early as possible. In today's time, people are struggling to initiate conversations with their partners. The first step of any relationship is to talk enough, be each other's friend, and be open to each other without being judgemental. Talking helps a lot if you want a sustainable partner.

Taking your partner for granted- We often do this huge mistake while being in a relationship. We forget that the other person is with us because we showed them a side which they wanted in their partner or liked it. After the initial months of a relationship, we start to neglect that person or those qualities, which eventually ruin the relationship.

Lack of space- We often forget this in a relationship that the person you are with is a part of your life and not your entire life. Besides you also have a life, career, family, social circle, and finances which you must respect. Giving enough space to your partner will actually bring you closer than ever. The key to a healthy relationship is giving each other their space and inferring from time to time. Not giving enough space can also lead to mental pressure.

Possessiveness- Imagine if you also have to seek permission from your partner to take your decision. Wouldn't that be toxic? There is a very thin line between being possessive and caring.

Trust- Trust is the foundation of any relationship, and it should not be broken at any cost. In today's times where terms like infidelity, cheating, gossip, and so on are being used too much, trust has become rare and people fear investing their trust completely in each other. Truth can be a little harsh sometimes but there's nothing more attractive than honesty. Always stay loyal to each other.

Depending too much on each other- One thing to remember is that no one is responsible for your happiness. You can always bring love and light to other's life but should not expect the same thing. If that person is right for you and then they will acknowledge your efforts and put in the same effort without asking for it.