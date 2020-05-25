WATCH: Scary scenes in Jaipur as desert locust swarms take over

Desert locust swarms

Numerous area in the state capital witnessed massive locust swarms on Monday morning.

According to previous reports, the locust storms have already invaded as far inland as Madhya Pradesh, with about 16 districts of Rajasthan affection.

The massive swarms have so far crossed over 50,000 hectares of land, as per the state agriculture department.

Video clips on Monday started hitting the web where a scary number of locusts can be seen absolutely devouring the skies.

According to the agriculture department, the locusts have been moving rapidly towards the south and eastern part of the state in search of food and due to the warm westerly wind.

"Since it is not an agriculture season, the vegetation is very less. So the insects are moving fast towards other areas in search of food," said state agriculture commissioner Dr Om Prakash.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE VIDEOS FROM TODAY:

Locust Ataack in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/QWHfOXasvf — Akanksha (@art_lover_09) May 25, 2020

Locust Swarms in Jaipur today



They will be hitting across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and flying east. Very bad for farmers as they destroy the crops. pic.twitter.com/95QiLBu0D7 May 25, 2020

Locust attack in Jaipur...

That's it, 2020 is the last year for humankind...!!! pic.twitter.com/JsQxRANsA6 — Ridhi (@Not_A_Sister) May 25, 2020

The desert locust (Schistocerca gregaria; Gryllus gregarius) is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper in the family Acrididae.

It is one of the most devastating migratory pests in the world and it is highly mobile and feeds on large quantities of any kind of green vegetation, including crops, pasture, and fodder.

Accordingly, the threat level is primarily high for the farmers, since their livelihood is directly under attack from these pests.

Given India is largely an agriculture-based economy and that the farmers' backbone in this country has been constantly dealing with crises originating due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the scare is worse this time around.

The swarm, which originated from East Africa and rapidly progressed towards India and Pakistan, is likely to be accompanied by other swarms, experts say.

This is, in some ways, a continuation of the original storm of locusts that had hit moved from the horn of Africa eastwards towards India last year.

The wave had damaged crops over lakhs of hectares after the swarm hit Rajasthan in May last year and later subsequent waves kept ravaging Western India.