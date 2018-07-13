Headlines

Vasundhara Raje yatra to start from Charbhuja?

With the dates of the party’s Suraj Gaurav Yatra announced, speculations are rife as to choice of place from where chief minister Vasundhara Raje would be kicking off her election journey from.

Abhishek Tiwari

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:05 AM IST

The Pandavas are believed to have worshiped this idol before heading on their last yatra to the Himalayas. Now, chief minister Vasundhara Raje is expected to kick off her election campaign in Rajasthan with the blessings of the same deity.

With the dates of the party’s Suraj Gaurav Yatra announced, speculations are rife as to choice of place from where chief minister Vasundhara Raje would be kicking off her election journey from. In her last two yatras, the Suraj Sankalp Yatra in 2013 and the Parivartan Yatra in 2003, Raje had kicked off the political campaign for BJP from the famous Charbhuja Temple in Rajsamand district. While officially, there is no announcement yet about the venue, but sources in the party claim that the yatra shall begin from the Mewar region. 

“The Charbhuja temple not only falls in the region but has been chosen by the chief minister for kicking off her last two yatras which have blessed her with a victory in the polls contested,” a BJP official said. Raje had gone on to overthrow her arch rival and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot both the times she started her political campaign from the temple in Rajsamand. According to sources in the party the place of start of this yatra will be decided in the coming days and is expected to be made public during the upcoming BJP meeting which will be held in Jaipur on July 21. Amit Shah, party’s national president is expected to participate in the meeting.

