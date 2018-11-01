Sawai Jaipur Awards 2018 held at City Palace

The annual ‘Sawai Jaipur Awards 2018’ ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Pritam Niwas Courtyard of the City Palace. It was held in the commemoration of late Sawai Bhawani Singh. This year the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum Trust gave away awards 24 categories, which include from service to mankind to preservation of heritage; from medical science to excellence in traditional crafts, among others. This year one more award was added for a significant startup with great social impact.

The awards consisted of Rs 31,000 cash, shawl, a replica of the silver urn (Gangajali) placed at the Sarvatobhadra Chowk of the City Palace, citation and a ‘shrifal’. The programme began with the arrival of Padmini Devi, Diya Kumari and the ‘Dharamgurus’ on the stage.

The awards given were Raja Dulha Rai Award for social services (Jagriti NGO); Raja Kakil Dev Award for Excellence in Preservation of Heritage and Architecture (Parul Zaveri and Nimsh Patel); Raja Pajvan Dev Award for Excellence in the field of Medicine (Dr Samaresh Srivastava and Dr Vaishali Vasavada); Raja Bhagwant Das Award for Excellence in Traditional Crafts (Deepak Sankit); Mirza Raja Mansingh I Award for Bravery (Constable Sitaram Dogiwal); Mirza Raja Jai Singh I Award for distinguished service in the armed forces (Tanu Shree Pareek); Mirza Raja Ram Singh I Award for Excellence in Ecological Balance and Improvement in Environment ( Suraj Bai Meena); Maharaja Vishan Singh Award for Excellence in Travel & Tourism (Mr. Sanjay Kaushik); Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II Award for Excellence in the field of Astronomy and related sciences (Pandit Ramesh Chandra Sharma); Maharaja Sawai Ishwari Singh Award for Excellence in the field of Journalism (Anand Choudhary); Maharaja Sawai Madho Singh I Award for Excellence in enhancing the image of Rajasthan in India and Abroad ( Ajay Piramal); Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh Award for Excellence in the field of History, Literature and Education (The Education Committee of The Maheshwari Samaj Society); Maharaja Sawai Jagat Singh Award for Excellence in Painting and Sculpture (Late Surendra Pal Joshi); Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II Award for Excellence in the field of Photography (Rajan Bhatt) among others.