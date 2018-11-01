Jaipur: Run for Unity organised on Sardar Patel’s anniversary

The anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel was celebrated as National Unity Day on Wednesday in the city. On this occasion, Run for Unity was organised in the morning. The run started at 6:30 am from Ramniwas Bagh and ended at Gandhi Circle.A large number of school students and residents participated in this run.

Chief secretary DB Gupta inaugurated this event and said that the objective is to propagate the spirit of unity and integrity in the children through this run. During the event, chief secretary DB Gupta, additional chief secretary (home) Shailendra Aggarwal, district collector Siddharth Mahajan, and Police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal gave the message of fitness. Later, during the day, a program was organised in secretariat to celebrate the anniversary of Patel National Unity Day.

During this program, chief secretary Gupta offered his tributes to Patel and the employees took the oath of national unity, integrity and safety. On this occasion, several senior officials of secretariat were present. In the district collectorate too, the oath-taking function was organised and collector Siddharth Mahajan administered the oath to the officials.

He said that in all the SDO offices and other offices too, the oath was taken and said that the objective of this program is that officials and employees should make the people aware about the unity and integrity of the country. In NWR, general manager TP Singh administered the oath of national unity to the officials and employees.

Tarun Jain, chief public relation officer of NWR informed that the oath was conducted at 11 am. During this, TP Singh also released an e-book on Laws for Women Safety and security. In his presence, senior railway employee Rajeev Chandel inaugurated a ramp at the head office for physically challenged. Before that, early morning run for unity was organised from cricket ground Ganpati Nagar and the officials and employees while running through civil lines railway crossing came back and ended the run from where it started.

THE OBJECTIVE

