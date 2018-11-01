Jaipur ready for power-packed festival of lights

Residents of the city will get respite from the power shutdown in coming days and will be able to celebrate the festival of light Diwali with fault-free power supply. Jaipur Discom is about to complete its power shutdown being done these days for maintenance work and there won’t be any shutdowns due to maintenance works now in coming days.

Sources informed that during this maintenance work, about 130 new transformers have been installed in various parts of the city while the capacity augmentation of many existing transformers has also been done. Though the repair work related to transformers was done during the summers too when during the nights, the electricity faults were witnessed in many colonies. Discom had carried out the maintenance work of grid substations, 33KV feeders and 857 feeders of 11 KV in the city.

Now, the work is towards completion and in coming days, there won’t be power shutdowns.

To provide fault free electricity as the load increases on Diwali, a pre-festival maintenance work is done. This lasted for more than a month time. A lot of decorative lighting is done in the markets while domestic consumption also increases, thereby increasing the load.

It’s also during this period that the number of connections increased putting more pressure on the distribution system. Officials informed that about one lakh consumers have increased in the city in last one year and now there are about 8 lakh connections.

Normally, the issue of electricity connection is related to the distribution network in that particular area like installing of electricity poles, availability of service line etc. Diwali is a time when every applicant who has bought a new home or is planning to shift in the flat wants to get electricity connection so that he can perform pooja and shift in his new home. Therefore, a large number of people apply for electricity connection before Diwali. Jaipur Discom conducts repair and maintenance works during pre-monsoon times also. That time, the objective is to ensure that there are no plants or trees intersecting with the electricity lines as that may lead to current and power failure.

