DNA SPECIAL: Now, LPG to power eco-friendly cremations in Pink city

Just like like Coimbatore, Chennai and Chandigarh, LPG based cremation will now be performed in Jaipur too as four crematoriums of the city will be developed as LPG based crematoriums where pollution free cremation will be done. The Central Government has approved the amount of Rs 24 crore 80 lakhs for these LPG based crematoriums.

The project will be developed by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) and the civic body will invite tenders to make a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the crematoriums.

In the second phase of the Rajasthan Urban Development Infrastructure Project (RUIDP), amount of Rs 24 crore 80 lakh has been approved for LPG based crematoriums project and the municipal corporation has identified four cremation grounds in all four directions of the city to develop them as LPG based eco-friendly crematorium.

B2 Bypass Mokshdham at Tonk Road, Govindpura Mokshdham located at Kalwar Road, Brijlalpura Mokshdham at Gopalpura Bypass and Lal Dungari Shamshanghat located at Old Delhi Bypass will be developed as LPG based crematoriums.

“The RUIDP has given financial approval for the LPG based crematoriums on August 9. After financial approval, we have moved the file for further action and are preparing tender documents for DPR and the tenders will be invited soon. The project will begin after the DPR is prepared,” said a senior official of JMC.

He Informed that Rs6.20 crores will be spent on each crematorium. Under the project, the existing crematorium will be levelled and will be developed as an eco-friendly one.

Two units of LPG cremation will be installed in each crematorium. In addition, shades, park, bathrooms, boundary wall and other public facilities will also be developed.

The JMC is planning to provide all facilities to perform rituals related to cremation at the crematoriums itself.

Lesser costing

The dead body would be cremated with the use of LPG. The cost of an LPG-based funeral unit is around Rs30 lakhs in which the funeral is done by an LPG cylinder. The cremation performed with LPG is cheaper compared to the one done with woods. The funeral with LPG will cost nearly Rs1500 to 2000 and compared to Rs5 to 7,000 that is spent while performing the funeral with woods. The complete funeral process takes place in about 90 minutes in the LPG cremation machine. The cremation is done at around 900-degree centigrade temperature and is pollution free, time-saving and a cheaper process

In South India too

Many cities in South India have adopted the technique of funeral by LPG. LPG based cremation work has started in Chandigarh and some other cities too. Last rites are performed from LPG in Coimbatore and Tirupati too.

After 27 Years

Apart from Chandpole Mokshadham, there is no arrangement for electrical cremation machine in the city. In 1991, the then Urban Development and Local Self Government Minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma had installed an electric cremation machine at Chandpole Mokshadham. However, this machine has been used very less.

Rs 1500-2000 only

The cost of an LPG-based funeral unit is around Rs30 lakhs in which the funeral is done by an LPG cylinder. The cremation performed with LPG is cheaper compared to the one done with woods. The funeral with LPG will cost nearly Rs1500 to 2000 and compared to Rs5 to 7,000 that is spent while performing the funeral with woods.

After the DPR

“The RUIDP has given financial approval for the LPG based crematoriums on August 9. After financial approval, we have moved the file for further action and are preparing tender documents for DPR and the tenders will be invited soon. The project will begin after the DPR is prepared,” said a senior official of JMC. He Informed that Rs6.20 crores will be spent on each crematorium. Under the project, the existing crematorium will be levelled.

The approval

In the 2nd phase of the Rajasthan Urban Development Infrastructure Project (RUIDP), amount of Rs 24 crore 80 lakh has been approved for LPG based crematoriums project and the municipal corporation has identified four cremation grounds in all four directions of the city to develop them as LPG based eco-friendly crematorium.