WATCH - Chahal magic gives RCB hope vs SRH

Yuzvendra Chahal's spin magic, removes Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar in back-to-back deliveries

DNA TV Show: Know next step of Chandrayaan-3 mission after Vikram lander’s historic moon landing

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

WATCH - Chahal magic gives RCB hope vs SRH

Yuzvendra Chahal's spin magic, removes Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar in back-to-back deliveries

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 21, 2020, 11:15 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal produced a moment of magic during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (September 21) as he picked up two crucial wickets in his final over.

Chahal was brought into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli at the time when Jonny Bairstow was propelling SRH with his incredible innings.

However, Chahal came in and dismissed Bairstow (61) with a back of the length delivery and rattled his stumps. Yuzvi's spin magic did not end there as he then went on to dismiss SRH allrounder Vijay Shankar on the very next ball by rattling his stumps with a bamboozling delivery.

However, Chahal missed out on his hat-trick and ended his 4-over spell with three wickets in his bag and giving away just 18 runs.

 

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch gave RCB the perfect start as the opening pair formed a 90-run partnership for the first wicket.

Padikkal, on his IPL debut, also brought up his half-century off 36 balls before getting sent back to the dressing room by Vijay Shankar.

Skipper Virat Kohli's stint was a short one too as he managed to score just 14 runs.

Finch added 29 too the score before De Villiers absolutely took to town and brought up his 50 against the SRH bowlers.

AB played a smart 30-ball 51 innings before he losing his wicket via run-out!

RCB ultimately hoisted a total of 163/5 from their 20 overs and handed a 164-run target to Warner's SRH.

