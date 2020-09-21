Virender Sehwag, Preity Zinta blast umpires over Chris Jordan's controversial one-run short in IPL 2020

IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab was marred by a controversial umpiring decision when Chris Jordan was declared one-run short when replays showed otherwise.

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday witnessed an absolute thriller with the match being decided on a Super Over. Marcus Stoinis’ magnificent fifty gave Delhi Capitals a fighting total. Mayak Agarwal played the knock of his life and he helped Kings XI Punjab tie the score. However, Stoinis shone with the ball as he picked up both Agarwal and Chris Jordan in consecutive deliveries to force a tie. In the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada got two wickets to restrict Kings XI Punjab to just two runs. Delhi Capitals chased the total down with ease to get going in IPL 2020.

However, there was a massive controversy towards the end of the match. In the third ball of the 19th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Mayank Agarwal had taken two runs but the umpire deemed it one run short, stating that Jordan had not gotten his bat behind the line. However, when replays came in, it showed that Jordan’s bat was behind the line although very slightly. This was a major umpiring blunder and it became a major talking point as social media lashed out at the umpires. KXIP owner Preity Zinta, Virender Sehwag and other personalities vented their anger out on Twitter.

This was an clear umpiring error at the end of 18th over. Chris Jordan reached his ground, but umpire gave a run short. This 1 run might've cost KXIP their game. pic.twitter.com/mZ8jD4YUlU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 20, 2020

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020

Bad day for Jordan

It was a terrible day for Chris Jordan as he conceded 30 runs in the final over to finish with figures of 4-0-56-0. His final over which saw a no-ball on the fifth ball proved to be crucial as the final ball was hit for three runs by Anrich Nortje. In a game of fine lines, this was another major blow. With the bat, he had given good support to Mayank Agarwal but he was guilty of some dot balls, including leaving a ball in the 16th over.

This was the second consecutive IPL that Delhi Capitals were facing the Super Over, with the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley stadium also going to a super over in IPL 2019.