Virender Sehwag, Preity Zinta blast umpires over Chris Jordan's controversial one-run short in IPL 2020

Headlines

Board exams to be held twice a year: Ministry's new curriculum framework explained

'Proud, glad to be your partner': America hails India on Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

Bengaluru airport officials uncover crocodiles, cobras, pythons inside passenger's luggage, details here

From Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Foundation to Gautam Adani, Indian billionaires react to Chandrayaan-3 success

Meet Bihar’s richest man who never went to college, started as scrap dealer, now has Rs 16,000 crore net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs IRE: Jasprit Bumrah joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite list after Ireland series win

Lufthansa Airlines' CEO takes on role of flight attendant, shares day's adventure on LinkedIn

GATE 2024: Registrations process likely to begin today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check documents required

5 records made by Chandrayaan-3

Weight loss tips: Breakfast meals to shed extra kilos

7 South films to earn 500 crore at the box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film's uncut version that 'censor never wanted people to see' will come on OTT

Jawan advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 15 days before release, Shah Rukh film set for Rs 100-crore opening day

King of Kotha advance booking breaks records, Dulquer Salmaan film set for biggest opening in Malayalam cinema history

HomeIPL

IPL

Virender Sehwag, Preity Zinta blast umpires over Chris Jordan's controversial one-run short in IPL 2020

IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab was marred by a controversial umpiring decision when Chris Jordan was declared one-run short when replays showed otherwise.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 21, 2020, 10:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday witnessed an absolute thriller with the match being decided on a Super Over. Marcus Stoinis’ magnificent fifty gave Delhi Capitals a fighting total. Mayak Agarwal played the knock of his life and he helped Kings XI Punjab tie the score. However, Stoinis shone with the ball as he picked up both Agarwal and Chris Jordan in consecutive deliveries to force a tie. In the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada got two wickets to restrict Kings XI Punjab to just two runs. Delhi Capitals chased the total down with ease to get going in IPL 2020.

However, there was a massive controversy towards the end of the match. In the third ball of the 19th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Mayank Agarwal had taken two runs but the umpire deemed it one run short, stating that Jordan had not gotten his bat behind the line. However, when replays came in, it showed that Jordan’s bat was behind the line although very slightly. This was a major umpiring blunder and it became a major talking point as social media lashed out at the umpires. KXIP owner Preity Zinta, Virender Sehwag and other personalities vented their anger out on Twitter.

Bad day for Jordan

It was a terrible day for Chris Jordan as he conceded 30 runs in the final over to finish with figures of 4-0-56-0. His final over which saw a no-ball on the fifth ball proved to be crucial as the final ball was hit for three runs by Anrich Nortje. In a game of fine lines, this was another major blow. With the bat, he had given good support to Mayank Agarwal but he was guilty of some dot balls, including leaving a ball in the 16th over.

This was the second consecutive IPL that Delhi Capitals were facing the Super Over, with the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley stadium also going to a super over in IPL 2019.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Retribution movie review: Liam Neeson's action thriller suffers due to predictable twists, rushed ending

Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao spotted together, video goes viral: Watch

'Kirsten had Rohit in India's 2011 ODI WC plans but Dhoni wanted...': Ex-BCCI selector drops bombshell

Onion price hike explained: Why has Centre decided to impose 40 percent export duty on onions?

Gujarat: 28 people hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Bharuch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE