Virat Kohli says ‘love and hate this game’ after match-turning fifty in IPL 2020 vs RR

Virat Kohli has endured a torrid time in 2020, especially since the New Zealand tour. In that whole tour, Kohli averaged 32 in T20Is, 25 in ODIs and a miserable 9 in the two Tests. Without Virat Kohli’s contribution, India were whitewashed 3-0 and 2-0 in the ODIs and Tests against New Zealand. The poor form was carried into the IPL as well as he fell for three cheap scores against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. After his cheap dismissal against Kings XI Punjab, there was controversy over reports that Sunil Gavaskar had dragged his wife Anushka Sharma in his dismissal and the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper was also the subject of intense trolling.

Against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli fed upon the confidence that Devdutt Padikkal gave with a blazing start and he slowly got into the groove, hammering seven fours and two sixes in his unbeaten knock of 72 from 53 balls as their 99-run stand gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a commanding win which briefly put them on top of the points table.

Speaking after the end of the match, Kohli said this was a very weird game. “It's a funny game, an amazing game and I was telling Jos (Buttler) when I batting out there that I love this game and hate it too. It's something that you need to understand as a player. And when you play so much of cricket, you do feel like you are not in control at times. But you feel disappointed when the team is not doing well. When the team is doing well, you feel like you have some more space to figure out,” Kohli said.

Skipper’s high praise for Padikkal

However, more than Kohli, it was the batting of Devdutt Padikkal that stood out in the contest. Padikkal struck boundaries and looked in total control right from the very beginning and it is his presence that has made Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting incredibly strong.

“I saw him play and told Simon (Katich) that this guy has got some serious talent because he's got reach, a great eye, a great balance. It's very difficult for the bowlers to continue bowling same lines and lengths against a leftie. The way he bats ... very clean shots. You don't feel like he is taking risks. I just kept talking to him about building an innings. If he can bat longer for the team, it's gonna benefit us,” Kohli said.