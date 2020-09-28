Rajasthan Royals changes Twitter bio as tribute to Rahul Tewatia's heroics in IPL thriller

Rajasthan Royals (RR) changed its Twitter bio to pay tribute to Rahul Tewatia's heroics against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tewatia, who found it hard to find his feet against KXIP early on, went on to smash Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over as Rajasthan chased 224 against Punjab to gain a victory by four wickets on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals' new Twitter bio now reads -- "Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia".

In chase of a total of 224 runs, Rajasthan Royals got off to an awful start as they lost Jos Buttler for just 4 runs. However, skipper Steven Smith and Sanju Samson then formed a formidable partnership and propelled Rajasthan towards the target score.

Smith (51) bagged his half-century but was soon sent back to the dressing room as James Neesham found a key breakthrough.

Samson was next to reach his half-century as he formed a key partnership with Rahul Tewatia to keep RR in the game.

While the momentum shifting towards Rajasthan, KXIP skipper called in Mohammad Shami and he managed to pay KL's trust by dismissing the very dangerous Samson for 85 (42).

However, Tewatia did not give up as he then started to rain hell on KXIP with the bat and struck Cottrell for 5 sixes in 6 balls to put RR back into the game.

The 27-year-old scored 53 off 31 balls before Shami picked up his wicket but the damage was already done.

Robin Uthappa (9) and Riyan Parag (0) failed to lay their mark as Jofra Archer (13*) and Tom Curran (4*) seed off the match with RR ending on 226/6 with three balls to spare.