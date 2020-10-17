Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for MI vs KXIP IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will clash in the 36th match of IPL-2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 18). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with Mumbai Indians holding a 14-11 head-to-head advantage from their previously clashes against each other. Going into the match, MI will be looking to continue their run of good form and prolong their stay at the top of the table.

Speaking about Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul's side will be looking to build on their previous win on RCB. KXIP are sitting at the bottom of the table with six loses in their opening eight games of the tournament.

MI is currently on a five-match winning streak and will be aiming to keep their top spot in the league.

ream11 Prediction – Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - IPL 2020

MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: Probable Playing 11

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin/Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

MI vs KXIP My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrahâ€‹.

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: Match details

The match will be played on October 18, 2020, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium.

MI vs KXIP squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MI Dream11 Team/ KKR Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team/ Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more