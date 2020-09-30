Trending#

IPL 2020: Two wickets in 4 deliveries for Kamlesh Nagarkoti gets netizens talking

Two wickets in 4 deliveries - one being his maiden Indin Premier League (IPL) wicket - is what Kamlesh Nagarkoti achieved in the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). 


Kamlesh Nagarkoti

IPL 2020: Two wickets in 4 deliveries for Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Karen Noronha

DNA webdesk

Sep 30, 2020

Two wickets in 4 deliveries - one being his maiden Indin Premier League (IPL) wicket - is what Kamlesh Nagarkoti achieved in the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). 

The KKR bowler came in the seventh over and made an impact on his very first delivery as he sent Robin Uthappa back for two. Shivam Mavi caught the shot at deep backward square leg with precision. This was Nagarkoti's maiden IPL wicket.

However, it was not enough for him as on his fourth delivery he sent Riyan Parag back for just a run. The catch was superbly taken by Shubhman Gill. The umpires weren't sure and went upstairs although the soft signal was OUT. The third umpire did not need many looks to give his confirmation and Nagarkoti got his second.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti's beautiful over has now got netizens talking:

As for the clash, RR's batting line-up is falling as four of their main batsmen - Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Robin Uttapa - depart cheaply. They have lost six wickets and KKR are dominating this match.