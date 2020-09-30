IPL 2020: Two wickets in 4 deliveries for Kamlesh Nagarkoti gets netizens talking
Two wickets in 4 deliveries - one being his maiden Indin Premier League (IPL) wicket - is what Kamlesh Nagarkoti achieved in the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
The KKR bowler came in the seventh over and made an impact on his very first delivery as he sent Robin Uthappa back for two. Shivam Mavi caught the shot at deep backward square leg with precision. This was Nagarkoti's maiden IPL wicket.
However, it was not enough for him as on his fourth delivery he sent Riyan Parag back for just a run. The catch was superbly taken by Shubhman Gill. The umpires weren't sure and went upstairs although the soft signal was OUT. The third umpire did not need many looks to give his confirmation and Nagarkoti got his second.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti's beautiful over has now got netizens talking:
If Kamlesh Nagarkoti was from Kota, people would call him Nagarkoti from Nagar Kota ....!— Khushamtweet! (@XitijNanavaty) September 30, 2020
Two years ago while he waited for his maiden IPL opportunity with @KKRiders, all Kamlesh Nagarkoti wanted to do was take wickets & celebrate them like his hero Cristiano Ronaldo. The wickets are finally here. We await the celebration #RRvKKR #IPL2020 @cricbuzz— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 30, 2020
Waited to see Mavi and Nagarkoti since 2018!!
Was a long, long wait, but a wait well worth it!!!— Sarah Waris (@swaris16) September 30, 2020
Shivam Mavi bowls, Nagarkoti takes the catch. Nagarkoti bowls, Gill takes the catch.
KKR is all about Youngsters.#KKRvRR— JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 30, 2020
The Wait To Watch Nagarkoti In IPL Was Totally Worth It
All The Best Nagarkoti #KKRvsRR— Dr Khushboo (@khushbookadri) September 30, 2020
After seeing Nagarkoti spell RR players in there dressing room #BestHomeCommentator @Housing pic.twitter.com/cXMLUfrDX3— Aman Singh (@rathore178) September 30, 2020
As for the clash, RR's batting line-up is falling as four of their main batsmen - Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Robin Uttapa - depart cheaply. They have lost six wickets and KKR are dominating this match.