IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

The IPL 2020 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad is important for both teams with the fourth-place playoff spot up for grabs. A win for Steve Smith’s team will boost them to the fourth spot while victory for David Warner’s side will keep the race alive as we head into the final two weeks of the league stages in this edition of the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s clash in IPL 2020 will be vital in the race for the play-offs. A win for Steve Smith’s team will boost them to the fourth spot and displace Kolkata Knight Riders, whose prospects and net run-rate have taken an absolute pounding after the horror loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. The loss for Kolkata Knight Riders has opened up a huge life-line for the likes of Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and even Chennai Super Kings (mathematically) to stake a claim for the fourth place. This will once again be a grudge match between two sides which ended in a tense way in the first encounter in Dubai.

In the first match, Rajasthan Royals were almost down and out after they were reduced to 78/5 in their chase of 164. However, some magical batting from Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag helped Rajasthan Royals cross the line with just a ball to spare. After the match, there were some tense moments as Tewatia and Khaleel Ahmed had a confrontation which was halted by David Warner.

Weather conditions

The temperature in Dubai will be hot and dry with a maximum of 33 degrees and a minimum of 22 degrees. The humidity will be at 46 per cent but one has seen in Dubai that dew will play a factor in the night games.

Pitch report

The wicket in Dubai has been slightly two-paced with conditions assisting the spinners a lot. However, with the wickets now easing, teams are opting to chase after winning the toss. A total of 160-170 is considered a par score on this wicket.

Probable 11s

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi