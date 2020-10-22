RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad best XI - RR vs SRH LIVE at 7:30 PM

IPL
Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been given another life-line in the race for the fourth spot after Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a humiliating loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. With Kolkata Knight Riders’ net run-rate also getting a hit, a win for Rajasthan Royals will take them to the fourth spot. However, if Sunrisers Hyderabad wins this encounter, then it will increase the pressure in the race for the fourth spot. Not just Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but Kings XI Punjab are also in with a great chance should they win their next encounter.
In the previous encounter between the two sides, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag stitched a match-winning partnership of 93 to help Rajasthan Royals win a nail-biting encounter with just one ball to spare. Sunrisers Hyderabad would be determined to overcome that defeat and get back on track. David Warner’s team have benefited from the fact that only his side and Mumbai Indians have played one match less than the other teams.
IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details
Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH)
Date: 22 October 2020
Time: 7:30 PM IST
RR vs SRH Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER
Sanju Samson
RR vs SRH Dream11 BATSMEN
Jos Buttler
David Warner
Manish Pandey
Riyan Parag
RR vs SRH Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS
Rahul Tewatia
Abdul Samad
RR vs SRH Dream11 BOWLERS
Jofra Archer
Rashid Khan
Sandeep Sharma
T Natarajan
RR vs SRH My Dream11 Team
Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Abdul Samad, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad
Jos Buttler (c), Steven Smith (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad
Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra
