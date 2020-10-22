RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad best XI - RR vs SRH LIVE at 7:30 PM

RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team Player List, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head Record

RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 Match 40 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between RR vs SRH at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been given another life-line in the race for the fourth spot after Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a humiliating loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. With Kolkata Knight Riders’ net run-rate also getting a hit, a win for Rajasthan Royals will take them to the fourth spot. However, if Sunrisers Hyderabad wins this encounter, then it will increase the pressure in the race for the fourth spot. Not just Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but Kings XI Punjab are also in with a great chance should they win their next encounter.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag stitched a match-winning partnership of 93 to help Rajasthan Royals win a nail-biting encounter with just one ball to spare. Sunrisers Hyderabad would be determined to overcome that defeat and get back on track. David Warner’s team have benefited from the fact that only his side and Mumbai Indians have played one match less than the other teams.

IPL 2020 40th Match LIVE between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH)

Date: 22 October 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League RR vs SRH PLAYING 11

RR vs SRH Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER

Sanju Samson

RR vs SRH Dream11 BATSMEN

Jos Buttler

David Warner

Manish Pandey

Riyan Parag

RR vs SRH Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS

Rahul Tewatia

Abdul Samad

RR vs SRH Dream11 BOWLERS

Jofra Archer

Rashid Khan

Sandeep Sharma

T Natarajan

RR vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Abdul Samad, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad

Jos Buttler (c), Steven Smith (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad

Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Check Dream11 Prediction/RR Dream11 Team/ SRH Dream11 Team/ Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team/Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more